Workers at INEOS demand alternatives to plant closure

SARNIA, ON, Nov. 27, 2024 /CNW/ - INEOS Styrolution's decision to accelerate the closure of its Sarnia facility to the end of December 2025 has prompted Unifor to call on the federal and provincial governments to intervene.

"The expedited closure of the Sarnia plant is a devastating blow to our members and the local community," stated Unifor National President Lana Payne. "We urge the governments and the company to work together to secure a new investor."

The site that INEOS operates was built by the people of Canada as the Canadian Polymer Crown corporation and is an important part of Canada's chemical and plastics supply chain. The proposed closure jeopardizes the livelihoods of nearly 50 Unifor members, numerous contractors, and threatens the security of supply for Canadian manufacturing.

"Our members have dedicated years of service to this facility," said Unifor Ontario Regional Director Samia Hashi. "INEOS must fulfil its responsibility to these workers and the Sarnia community by exploring all avenues to keep the site operating safely under new ownership."

The INEOS site in Sarnia was featured on the 1971 Canadian $10 bill.

