Woodfibre LNG Project - Participant Funding Available for Post-Decision Phase

OTTAWA, March 5, 2020 /CNW/ - The Impact Assessment Agency of Canada (the Agency) is making funding available through its Participant Funding Program to assist the participation of the public and Indigenous peoples in the post-decision phase for the Woodfibre LNG Project, a proposed liquefied natural gas facility located seven kilometres southwest of Squamish, British Columbia, on the northwestern shoreline of Howe Sound.

In March 2016, the Minister of Environment and Climate Change approved the Woodfibre LNG Project subject to legally-binding conditions which must be fulfilled by the proponent throughout the life of the project. These conditions include advising the Agency of any proposed changes to the project that may result in adverse environmental effects, and providing the Agency with an effects assessment of those changes.

In January 2020, the proponent for the project, Woodfibre LNG Ltd., submitted information to the Agency regarding the proposed project changes, which include a temporary floating worker accommodation (floatel) and associated mooring infrastructure, an onshore water treatment facility and two pedestrian bridge crossings.

The Agency is currently conducting an analysis of the environmental effects associated with the proposed project changes. Once the Agency's analysis is complete, the Agency will hold a 30-day public comment period. The public and Indigenous peoples will be invited to review the Agency's Analysis Report and provide feedback on any recommended changes to the legally-binding conditions.

Funding is being made available to assist the participation of eligible individuals and groups in this upcoming comment period, which will be announced at a later date.

Funding applications received by March 26, 2020, will be considered.

To apply for funding, complete the Application form - Environmental assessments undertaken by the Agency available on the Agency's website at canada.ca/iaac under Funding Programs. For more information, contact the Participant Funding Program by writing to [email protected], or by calling 1-866-582-1884.

