The two women-led businesses receive a total of $549,000 in financial assistance from CED.

MONTRÉAL, March 8, 2024 /CNW/ - Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions (CED)

In the wake of International Women's Day, celebrated today, March 8, the Government of Canada wants to highlight the role women entrepreneurs play in the country's economic development. Their invaluable contribution helps build healthier, more prosperous, more inclusive communities.

That is why Annie Koutrakis, Member of Parliament for Vimy and Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Tourism and Minister responsible for CED, is taking the opportunity to announce a total of $549,000 in contributions for Zorah biocosmétiques and Tengiva, two women-owned businesses recognized for the green leadership of their managers.

Zorah biocosmétiques manufactures skincare products that are certified organic, fair trade, and cruelty-free, positioning itself as a leader in healthy beauty. To help young girls and their mothers receive an education, the business has launched a foundation funded through 1% of its sales. CED's support, in the form of a $450,000 repayable contribution, will enable the business to improve its productivity by acquiring equipment (machinery, distillation station, tube filler, automatic jar filling machine, among others). A marketing plan aimed at conquering new markets (including promotional material, travel costs, trade fairs, the hiring of commercial officers in targeted markets) is also among the activities that will be undertaken.

Tengiva is a technological business that has developed innovative computer systems to facilitate the digital transformation in the textile supply chain. It works with textile businesses, industry promotion associations, government organizations, and finished product brands around the world on their digital transformation and helps them meet the requirements for a Digital Product Passport (DPP). Thanks to a $99,000 non–repayable contribution from CED, the B Corp–certified SME will be able to implement an international marketing strategy for its green technology and acquire cutting–edge production equipment.

Quotes

"SMEs are essential drivers of our economy and our communities, and I am delighted with the announcement of CED's support on this International Women's Day. Zorah biocosmétiques, an innovative business managed by a woman with a keen sense of community, is a leader in the eco–friendly beauty industry; while Tengiva, co–founded and led by a woman entrepreneur committed to reducing the ecological footprint of one of the most polluting industries, proposes an innovative solution to reduce the environmental impact of the textile ecosystem. The success and spin–offs of their growth projects will undoubtedly contribute to the economic vitality of Montréal, as well as the greater metropolitan region, Quebec, and Canada."

Annie Koutrakis, Member of Parliament for Vimy and Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Tourism and Minister responsible for CED

"Our government is committed to supporting the growth of Canadian businesses and diversifying the economy of communities—and this cannot be done without the essential contribution of women entrepreneurs. On this International Women's Day, I am proud of CED's assistance for Zorah biocosmétiques and Tengiva, two businesses led by women with inspiring stories. Congratulations to Mélissa Harvey and Annie Cyr, as well as their teams, on these wonderful projects!"

The Honourable Soraya Martinez Ferrada, Member of Parliament for Hochelaga, Minister of Tourism and Minister responsible for CED

"Thanks to CED's support, we are pursuing our growth and will soon enter the Morocco and Dubai markets. We are immensely grateful for this assistance! Zorah is proud to be a Canadian business that is fair trade and cruelty free and to help cooperatives around the world!"

Mélissa Harvey, President, Zorah biocosmétiques

"Founding a business—whether as a man, a woman, an immigrant, an adult, or a young person—is never simple. The barriers are higher in some cases, and it is for this reason that I am grateful for the advantages we enjoy as Canadians, for having access to an ecosystem of resources that are not always available elsewhere. On behalf of the team at Tengiva, I would like to thank CED and its team for their support. It is through players such as you, who have been able to assist us all along the entrepreneurial path, that we are here today. Thank you."

Annie Cyr, President, Tengiva

Quick facts

The funds have been granted under CED's Regional Economic Growth through Innovation program. This program targets entrepreneurs leveraging innovation to grow their businesses and enhance their competitiveness, as well as regional economic stakeholders helping to create an entrepreneurial environment conducive to innovation and growth for all, across all regions.

In Canada , 17% of small and medium-sized businesses are women-owned.

, 17% of small and medium-sized businesses are women-owned. Studies show that by advancing gender equality and women's participation in the economy, Canada could add up to $150 billion in GDP by 2026.

could add up to in GDP by 2026. CED is the key federal partner in Quebec's regional economic development. With its 12 regional business offices, CED accompanies businesses, supporting organizations and all regions across Quebec into tomorrow's economy.

