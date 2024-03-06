Women's success: [Èst] éco-cabines and Camp de Base Coin du Banc receive Government of Canada support

The two businesses managed by women share $278,000 from CED to enhance their tourism offering.

On the eve of International Women's Day, celebrated on March 8, the Government of Canada wants to highlight the role women entrepreneurs play in the country's economic development. Their invaluable contribution helps build healthier, more prosperous, more inclusive communities.

That is why the Honourable Soraya Martinez Ferrada, Minister of Tourism and Minister responsible for CED, and the Honourable Diane Lebouthillier, Member of Parliament for Gaspésie – Les Îles-de-la-Madeleine and Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard, are taking the opportunity to announce repayable contributions today totalling $278,000 for [Èst] éco-cabines and Camp de Base Coin du Banc. Thanks to this support, the two women‑owned Gaspé tourism businesses will be able to enhance their tourism offering.

Located in Nouvelle, [Èst] éco-cabines is an all-season tourism accommodation business with glamping facilities equipped with a thermal station. The facility expansion project by this SME, 50%‑owned by Louise Landry, will enable it to enhance the experience it offers, in order to better meet the strong demand and increase tourism traffic in the MRC d'Avignon. CED's financial support, through a $178,000 repayable contribution, will focus on the cost of constructing a building to house two new thermal stations and include interior development work.

Founded in 2017, Camp de Base Coin du Banc is a family business offering an authentic Gaspé tourism experience through distinctive seaside lodgings, adventure tourism activities, and a restaurant that focuses on regional products. The majority stakeholder in the business, Pascale Deschamps, is aiming to modernize the offering by adapting the products and services to all-season tourism. CED's repayable contribution of $100,000 will cover the cost of expanding, raising, and renovating a chalet (materials and labour) and of acquiring and installing a fire suppression system for all buildings on the site. This project will improve the quality and availability of tourism accommodations in Percé.

"Our government is committed to supporting the growth of Canadian businesses and diversifying the economy of communities, and this cannot be done without the essential contribution of women entrepreneurs. During International Women's Day week, I am proud of CED's assistance for [Èst] éco-cabines and Camp de Base Coin du Banc, two businesses managed by women with inspiring stories. Congratulations to Louise Landry and Pascale Deschamps, as well as their respective teams, on these wonderful projects!"

The Honourable Soraya Martinez Ferrada, Member of Parliament for Hochelaga, Minister of Tourism and Minister responsible for CED

"SMEs are key drivers of our economy and our communities, and I am delighted with the announcement of CED's support in connection with International Women's Day. [Èst] éco-cabines and Camp de Base Coin du Banc, two thriving women-owned businesses, represent real added value for tourism in the Gaspésie region. The success and spin-offs of their projects will attract more travellers here, which will undoubtedly contribute to the economic vitality of our beautiful corner of the country, and the entire Est du Québec region."

The Honourable Diane Lebouthillier, Member of Parliament for Gaspésie – Les Îles-de-la-Madeleine and Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard

"Recognizing the growing importance of women in developing entrepreneurial leadership in the Gaspésie region is a significant gesture, and we are honoured to share this recognition with Camp de Base Coin du Banc. [ÈST] éco-cabines is firmly committed to promoting women's leadership and aspires to inspire other women to take the reins of businesses and organizations in the region. We express our sincere gratitude to Canada Economic Development for its financial support and this prestigious distinction."

Louise Landry, Joint Shareholder and Executive Director, [Èst] éco-cabines

"Thank you to CED for highlighting the contribution of women entrepreneurs in the Gaspésie region and for having chosen to showcase two of the region's tourism businesses to get there. Through the Government of Canada's financial support, Camp de Base Coin du Banc will be able to increase the accommodations it offers, which will make it possible for us to continue to enhance our facilities to offer adventure tourism experiences year-round in our beautiful region!"

Pascale Deschamps, Owner and Director, Camp de Base Coin du Banc

The funds have been granted under CED's Quebec Economic Development Program. This program aims to help communities seize economic development and diversification opportunities that are promising for the future.

In Canada , 17% of small and medium-sized businesses are women-owned.

, 17% of small and medium-sized businesses are women-owned. Studies show that by advancing gender equality and women's participation in the economy, Canada could add up to $150 billion in GDP by 2026.

could add up to in GDP by 2026. CED is the key federal partner in Quebec's regional economic development. With its 12 regional business offices, CED accompanies businesses, supporting organizations and all regions across Quebec into tomorrow's economy.

