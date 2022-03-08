Launch of a new video series portraying dynamic women in Quebec's aerospace sector

MONTRÉAL, March 8, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - As part of "Celebrating Diversity", a special International Women's Day event, Aéro Montréal, in partnership with the Palais des congrès de Montréal, is unveiling a series of videos in which outstanding women in the aerospace industry tell their stories. The series was created to stimulate the interest of Québec women for this sector, which is now facing another labour shortage.

As the sector launches its recovery, a qualified and diverse labour force will be an essential lever in enabling firms to develop the sustainable aviation practices of the future. It will also play a vital role in helping Québec's expertise shine on the international stage. By spotlighting the women who work day in and day out to bolster this pillar of our economy, Aéro Montréal seeks to attract the next generation of women into the many excellent jobs that will need to be filled in the aerospace industry.

A collective effort

In tandem with its long-standing partner, the Palais des congrès de Montréal, Aéro Montréal conducted a series of interviews with women who are passionate about the industry, and also conscious of the importance of giving other Québec women a glimpse into their world. These eight participants are putting themselves forward as ambassadors, shining the spotlight on their respective disciplines and revealing all the richness and diversity of the various specializations in the aerospace industry.

Discover their stories:

Women in aerospace industry: discovering an inspiring sector with Amel Belkhamsa, Head of Aftermarket Commercial Services & Spare Parts Operations, MHIRJ

Women in aerospace industry: discovering an inspiring sector with Abir Kazan, Senior Capture Manager, CAE's Defence and Security

"Our aerospace industry's development and growth depend to a large extent on our capacity to attract and retain the talent of the future. Our firms know this, and are mobilizing to make diversity, inclusion and equity key levers in that development. In sharing their stories, our ambassadors are proving that the movement is already underway. They are demonstrating as well that Québec's aerospace industry offers unique opportunities for growth, and working environments in which every woman can have a chance to realize her full potential while meeting the challenges of the future," commented Suzanne M. Benoît, President and CEO, Aéro Montréal

"The Palais des congrès de Montréal is proud to partner with Aéro Montréal to recognize the key role women are playing in Québec's aerospace sector. The time has come to give the industry's female ambassadors the chance to make their voices heard, and to demonstrate to the young girls of today that they can become tomorrow's deciders," added Emmanuelle Legault, President and CEO of the Palais des congrès de Montréal.

About Aéro Montréal

Created in 2006, Aéro Montréal is a strategic think tank that groups all major decision makers in Québec's aerospace sector, including companies, educational and research institutions, as well as associations and unions.

The activities of Aéro Montréal are made possible thanks to the participation of the governments of Canada and Québec, the Montréal Metropolitan Community, as well as company members of the cluster.

About the Palais des congrès de Montréal

The Palais des congrès, located in the heart of Montréal, holds the event industry's highest level of quality certification and is frequently praised for its excellent client satisfaction rates. The Palais hosts over 350 events each year. As a major hub of activity in Montréal, it generates significant economic, social and cultural benefits for the tourism, business and research industries. The Palais is a trailblazer in the industry and works hand in hand with local strategic partners as well as young, highly innovative start-ups gathered under the name Events Lab. As a leader in sustainability and social practices, it was one of the first convention centre in the world to operate a carbon-neutral building. The Palais is widely known as a proud supporter of emerging talent, the arts and community-based initiatives and is an innovative and resolutely forward-looking partner. Visit congresmtl.com.

SOURCE Palais des congrès de Montréal

For further information: Léa Guicheteau, Aéro Montréal, 514-550-7494, [email protected]; Alexandra Madoyan, Palais des congrès de Montréal, (514) 871-5849, [email protected]