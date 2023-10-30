TORONTO, Oct. 30, 2023 /CNW/ - This season, every single time the Toronto Raptors land a Bank Shot, one lucky fan will win a prize* thanks to Tangerine Bank. Booyah!

While Bank Shots may not always make the highlight reels, this season, each one will translate into a major win for fans. That's right: every time the Raptors sink a Bank Shot, Tangerine will reward fans with prizes ranging from Raptors swag, signed jerseys and even tickets to the NBA Finals. More Bank Shots mean more prizes for Raptor fans – it's that simple.

With Tangerine Bank, every single Toronto Raptors Bank Shot is a win for fans* (CNW Group/Tangerine)

Fans can get in on the action by entering at tangerine.ca/bankshot and following along @TangerineHoops.

"We are thrilled to bring our Bank Shot Contest back for another season with the Toronto Raptors," said Gillian Riley, President and CEO of Tangerine Bank. "Our fans have had the team's back through highs and lows, and their support of the Raptors has not gone unnoticed. This season, our hope is to thank and celebrate our fans coast to coast."

Wherever there is a basketball court, you will likely find Tangerine. As the Official Bank of the Toronto Raptors, NBA Canada, and as a foundational partner of the WNBA in Canada, Tangerine works with its partners to support fans on and off the court by partnering with community organizations such as Lay-Up , The Moncton Basketball Association , and Lady Ballers Camp . Together, we're empowering Canadian youth with the confidence to move their lives and communities forward - it's one of the many ways that Tangerine is working to grow the game in Canada and make a lasting impact in our communities.

And to celebrate the return of the Raptors this season, for a limited time, becoming a new Tangerine Client with a Savings Account using promo code RAPTORS could get you a free Raptors jersey**. Tangerine is focused on the fans to make this Raptors season unforgettable for them! (OK, probably not as lit as the 2019 season, but here's hoping right?!)

About Tangerine Bank

Tangerine Bank is a leading digital Bank that delivers simplified everyday banking to Canadians. With over 2 million Clients and more than $40 billion in total assets, it's one of Canada's leading digital Banks. Tangerine Bank offers banking that's flexible and accessible, products and services that are innovative, fair fees and award-winning Client service. Tangerine Bank is the most awarded midsize Bank by the J.D. Power Canada Retail Banking Satisfaction Study as of 2023. From Savings Accounts to no-fee daily Chequing, Credit Cards, GICs, RSPs, TFSAs, Mortgages, lending products and Investment Funds through its subsidiary, Tangerine Investment Funds Limited, Tangerine Bank has the everyday banking products Canadians need. Through Tangerine Project Forward™, Tangerine is committed to empowering communities through programs and initiatives that inspire self-confidence, leadership, and acceptance in Canadian youth. With over 1,200 employees in Canada, the Bank's presence spans its website and Mobile Banking app to its 24/7 Contact Centres and Toronto-based head office. Tangerine Bank was launched as ING DIRECT Canada in 1997. In 2012 Tangerine was acquired by Scotiabank and operates independently as a wholly-owned subsidiary.

@tangerinebank

@tangerinehoops

Facebook.com/TangerineBank

Legal Notices:

"Toronto Raptors" and associated word marks and logos are trademarks, designs and other forms of intellectual property of NBA Properties, Inc. and the Toronto Raptors and are used under licence © 2023 NBA Properties, Inc. All rights reserved.

*Tangerine Bank Shot Contest Official Rules: No purchase or Account opening necessary. Contest runs from October 25, 2023 [SR1] at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time (ET) to April 14, 2024 [SR2] at 11:59 p.m. ET (the "Contest Period"). The Contest is open to legal residents of Canada who have reached the age of majority in their jurisdiction of residence at time of entry. During the Contest Period, for every Bank Shot (as defined by the NBA at nba.com/stats/team/1610612761/shooting?SeasonType=Regular+Season ) scored by the Toronto Raptors in a regular season game, up to 150 Bank Shots, Tangerine will administer a draw for a prize (each a "Prize") as follows: One (1) Prize of a trip for winner and a guest to a Raptors 23-24 regular season road game between January 1, 2024 and April 10, 2024 for Bank Shot #1 (ARV $10,000); nine (9) Prizes of one (1) NBA League Pass Premium pass for Bank Shots #2-10 (ARV $250 each); one (1) Prize of a trip for winner and a guest to the 2024 NBA All-Star Game at Gainbridge Fieldhouse Arena in Indianapolis, Indiana on February 18, 2024 for Bank Shot #11 (ARV $10,000); nine (9) Prizes of one (1) Toronto Raptors Raised Cuffed Toque for Bank Shots #12-20 (ARV $26.99 each); one (1) Prize of a trip for winner and a guest to the Raptors 24-25 Home Opener Game for Bank Shot #21 (ARV $10,000); nine (9) Prizes of one (1) Toronto Raptors New Era Men's 2023 Draft Toque for Bank Shots #22-30 (ARV $38.99 each); one (1) Prize of a trip for winner and a guest to an NBA Summer League 2024 game for Bank Shot #31 (ARV $10,000); nine (9) Prizes of one (1) Toronto Raptors Men's 9Twenty Adjustable Hat for Bank Shots #32-40 (ARV $34.99 each); one (1) Prize of a trip for winner and a guest to an NBA 23-24 Finals Game for Bank Shot #41 (ARV $10,000); nineteen (19) Prizes of one (1) Toronto Raptors New Era Men's 2023 Draft Hat for Bank Shots #42-60 (ARV $47.99 each); twenty (20) Prizes of one (1) Toronto Raptors autographed ball for Bank Shots #61-80 (ARV $100 each); twenty (20) Prizes of one (1) Toronto Raptors autographed jersey for Bank Shots #81-100 (ARV $355 each); twenty (20) Prizes of one (1) Toronto Raptors Nike Men's 2022 Swingman Association Jersey for Bank Shots #101-120 (ARV $169.99 each); twenty (20) Prizes of one (1) Toronto Raptors Nike Men's 2022 Swingman Icon Jersey for Bank Shots #121-140 (ARV $169.99 each); ten (10) Prizes of one (1) Toronto Raptors MOJO Premium Laptop Tote Bag for Bank Shots #141-150 (ARV $120.99 each). Potential total approximate retail value of all Prizes is $71,180.04. Odds of winning a Prize will depend on the total number of eligible Entries received before each Draw Date. Limit of one (1) entry per person and one (1) Prize per entrant[SR4] . Skill-testing question required. Conditions apply. See Official Rules for complete details, including definitions of any capitalized terms.[SR5] **Terms and conditions of the Raptors jersey offer: Up to 5,000 Raptors jerseys will be awarded to New Clients who meet all Offer conditions on a first-come, first-served basis, while supplies last. The Offer is available only to New Clients whose Client Number is created between October 25, 2023 and November 30, 2023 and who become a Tangerine Client using the promo code RAPTORS. To qualify, New Clients must: (i) open an Eligible Tangerine Savings Account as the Primary Account Holder and deposit any amount to that Account within 30 days of the creation of their Client Number; and (ii) maintain a daily closing balance greater than $0 in their Eligible Account for 30 consecutive days after their initial deposit is made (collectively the "Qualifying Conditions"). A "Client Number" is a unique identification number created and assigned to an individual during their first Tangerine Account opening (a "New Client"). "Eligible Savings Accounts" only include: the Tangerine Savings Account, RSP Savings Account, Tax-Free Savings Account, RIF Savings Account and US$ Savings Account. Tangerine Business Savings Accounts, Tangerine US$ Business Savings Accounts, Tangerine Children's Savings Accounts and Tangerine Chequing Accounts are excluded from this Offer. Within approximately one (1) week of satisfaction of the Qualifying Conditions, subject to jersey availability, qualifying New Clients will receive an email with instructions for claiming their jersey. Limit of one (1) jersey per New Client while supplies last. If supplies run out, no cash or other equivalent will be provided to qualifying New Clients. Offer may change or be cancelled without notice

SOURCE Tangerine

For further information: Matt Milne, (647) 679 0488; Claire Tam, (647) 529 9890