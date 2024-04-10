MONTRÉAL, April 10, 2024 /CNW/ - Four months after its beta launch in several communities in Ontario, Manitoba, Alberta and British Columbia, 100% digital mobile carrier Fizz announced today that the beta test was successful and that it is now ready to bring its service to more Canadians in the coming months.

"We are grateful to the thousands of beta testers who were the first to experience Fizz outside Québec," says Pierre Karl Péladeau, President and CEO of Quebecor. "They have influenced the development of our plans, our technology and our services, enabling us to bring Fizz at its best to more consumers across Canada. I thank our many testers for being part of this exciting development in the telecom industry."

Introductory offer: Plans starting at $14 a month!

Canadians can visit fizz.ca today to see the great deals available in their area. During the launch, they'll be able to sign up for plans starting as low as $14 per month! And they will be able to keep their plans and rates for as long as they like—no end dates, no haggling! Although the beta phase of the Fizz launch is now over, beta testers will continue to enjoy deeply discounted rates for six months after the start of their subscription as a token of appreciation for their valuable input.

Fizz is now available to over 21 million Canadians in Québec, Ontario, Manitoba, Alberta and British Columbia. Its reach will expand in the coming months as Fizz is rolled out to more towns and regions in these provinces.

Fizz at Circle K

To make its services even more easily accessible, Fizz is making its SIM cards available at selected Circle K locations in its service area in Western Canada. Consumers who wish to subscribe to Fizz can order a SIM card online or pick one up at any of the 139 participating Circle K locations in British Columbia and Alberta. Find the one nearest to you here. More locations will be added across Canada in the coming weeks.

When you choose Fizz as your wireless carrier, you get frequent rewards and surprises plus a host of unique features, such as fully customizable plans, automatic data rollover and the chance to be part of a community whose members gift mobile data to each other. The plans and prices shown on Fizz.ca are available to all members, new and existing. No hassle. Just fair and simple.

About Fizz

Fizz is a mobile carrier in a class of its own with an all-online experience. Say hello to simplicity and fair prices. Say goodbye to bad surprises and hidden fees. Fizz has been wildly successful since launching in Québec in 2018 as a complement to Videotron, its parent company Quebecor's traditional wireless provider, and is now growing its community of members in Ontario, Manitoba, Alberta and British Columbia. To learn more, visit fizz.ca.

Fizz trials are available to journalists under certain conditions. Please write to us for details.

SOURCE Fizz

For further information: Information: [email protected]