OTTAWA, ON, Dec. 14, 2023 /CNW/ - From February 2 to 19, 2024, Canada's Capital Region will be buzzing with Winterlude. This must-see winter event features diverse programming that will make your visit full of fun memories.

The 46th Winterlude promises experiences that combine winter with rich culture, artistic creativity and a celebration of Canada's diversity. Every year, it transforms Canada's Capital Region into a festive gathering place with activities as varied as they are entertaining.

Indoor and outdoor activities for all tastes

Whether you are seeking ideas for indoor activities or outings with family, by yourself, as a couple or with friends, Winterlude has something for everyone.

People in the region will enjoy a wide range of activities, including performances, street artists, exhibits and interactive and illuminated urban art installations.

There will also be something to satisfy outdoor enthusiasts' taste for adventure, with some must-see events, such as the majestic ice sculptures, the Rideau Canal Skateway or Snowflake Kingdom with its Tim Hortons Chinook Super Slide.

Family activities not to be missed

Have fun in Snowflake Kingdom, co-produced with the Ville de Gatineau. You will be able to:

cheer on professional dancers from across the country in a breakdance battle ( February 9 only);

only); challenge yourself with the Big Blizzard competition—an obstacle course for 8–16-year-olds;

learn to work in ice as part the Ice Dig treasure hunt.

Drop by to warm up in one of the participating museums, such as the Canadian Museum of History, for an enriching Indigenous experience (February 4). Or head to the National Arts Centre to attend the BIG BANG Festival, offering two days of sonic adventures for the whole family.

A stop on Sparks Street is a must, whether to marvel at the street performers at OLG Buskerfest – Winterlude Edition (a street art festival), or to admire the breathtaking sculptures as part of Winterlude's Ice-Carving Showcase, presented by Tim Hortons.

Wrap up your adventure by attending one of the many shows offered for families.

Some ideas for going out by yourself, as a couple or with friends

Head over to Sparks Street! You can see regional, national and international ice sculptors at work and admire many Canadian art installations.

That's not all! Elsewhere in Ottawa–Gatineau you might want to:

attend the Capital Pride Ice Parade;

experience a mini pow-wow at the Canadian Museum of History ( February 4 );

); see the Montcalm bridge—also known as the Eiffel bridge—light up in a tribute to Gustave Eiffel;

bridge—also known as the Eiffel bridge—light up in a tribute to Gustave Eiffel; skate and dance to the beats of a DJ on the Rideau Canal Skateway;

attend several indoor and outdoor shows, such as at the National Arts Centre.

Light on Indigenous culture

The cultural practices, unique spiritual beliefs, history and languages of Indigenous peoples will be an integral part of the many activities offered. The first weekend of Winterlude will feature these rich cultures as a way of highlighting the heritage of Indigenous peoples and recognizing the important role they have played in this country.

Celebrating diversity in Canada

The second weekend of Winterlude will let everyone celebrate Winter Pride by taking part in the many activities highlighting Canada's cultural diversity and inclusive nature. It will also be an opportunity to honour and recognize the exceptional contribution of the Black community in Canada and to dive into the rich cultures of Asia with Lunar New Year celebrations.

Be with us from February 2 to 19 to celebrate Canadian culture, diversity and winter during Winterlude 2024. For more information on the full programming and for practical information, visit canada.ca/winterlude.

Volunteers

People in Ottawa and Gatineau who want to give back to the community are invited to apply now to become volunteers at Winterlude 2024.

About Winterlude

Winterlude is an iconic event in Canada's Capital Region that has been celebrating the magic of winter, cultural diversity and artistic creativity for more than four decades. Every year, it attracts thousands of visitors to enjoy a unique winter experience.

Quotes

"Winterlude helps us celebrate the very best of Canada's winter season all in one place. Through art and culture, it's a chance to come together and create unforgettable moments with family and friends. Through all these great activities, we're showing off the cultural and artistic diversity and Indigenous cultures that enrich our country. Come celebrate Winterlude with us!"

—The Honourable Pascale St-Onge, Minister of Canadian Heritage

Quick Facts

The 46th Winterlude will be held from February 2 to 19, 2024.

Winterlude is made possible thanks to the invaluable support of about 600 volunteers and around 30 programming partners.

An average of 600,000 visitors take part in the festivities. Nearly one third of them are from outside the region.

Canadian Heritage thanks OLG and Tim Hortons, the official sponsors of Winterlude 2024.

