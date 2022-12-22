Groomed path and cleared section will benefit outdoor enthusiasts all winter long

MONTRÉAL, Dec. 22, 2022 /CNW/ - Parks Canada wishes to inform the public that again this winter, the path at the Lachine Canal National Historic Site will be groomed over nearly its entire length, a distance of 15 kilometres linking the Lachine, LaSalle, Le Sud-Ouest and Ville-Marie boroughs. In addition to the groomed winter trail, the north side of the path will be cleared of snow from Atwater Bridge to the Old Port. Grooming will be done by the Parks Canada team while snow removal along the section between the Atwater Market and de la Commune Street will be done by Le Sud-Ouest Borough.

Approximately 15 kilometres of the Lachine Canal National Historic Site’s path will be groomed this year and 2.3 kilometres cleared of snow. Photo: Parks Canada (CNW Group/Parks Canada)

It is important to note that certain conditions must be met before the trail can be groomed: the ground must be frozen, there must be sufficient snow accumulation and the weather forecast must be favourable. Once these conditions are met, snow will be compacted until the 20 centimetre base is in place.

The groomed path and cleared section will provide an opportunity not only for cyclists, but for everyone to practice various winter activities including fat biking, snowshoeing, running and walking. Restrooms will also be available to users at various locations along the winter trail.

Parks Canada works with partners to develop the recreational offerings at the Lachine Canal and to encourage the practice of outdoor winter activities for the year-round enjoyment of all visitors to this exceptional site in the heart of Montréal. Parks Canada would like to acknowledge the collaboration of the City of Montréal and its boroughs for their support in providing snow clearing along a section the path.

Quotes

"Parks Canada is proud to collaborate with the City of Montréal to promote winter activities along the Lachine Canal and to see recreational tourism being developed in this exceptional location in the heart of Montréal. Thank you to everyone involved in the grooming and clearing of the winter path along the Lachine Canal National Historic Site."

The Honourable Steven Guilbeault

Minister of Environment and Climate Change and Minister responsible for Parks Canada

"We are happy to announce that the north side of the Lachine Canal's path, between the Atwater Market and the Old Port, will be cleared of snow over a 2.3-kilometre distance. This agreement between le Sud-Ouest and Parks Canada represents a decisive step for active mobility in response to an increasing demand from the population for safe and easy to use cycling links during winter. This pilot project is part of a series of continued efforts, and demonstrates a strong collaboration between our two level of governments. The snow removal work will be done by CMS Entrepreneurs Généraux Inc., who was the lowest compliant bidder."

Benoit Dorais

Mayor of Le Sud-Ouest and Executive Committee Vice-Chair, City of Montréal

