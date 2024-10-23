Accessibility, personalization and major events

MONT-TREMBLANT, QC, Oct. 23, 2024 /CNW/ - With fall's show of leaves coming to an end and the cold weather fast approaching, Tremblant is getting ready to usher in the winter season, with a few new surprises. The 2024–2025 ski season will open on Friday, November 22, and Tremblant will continue its tradition of adding unique touches to enhance guests' stays. There will be plenty to see and do, both on the mountain and in the pedestrian village.

A more accessible and personalized stay

Starting on November 23, to facilitate access to the mountain, a shuttle service will be available to transport visitors between the Montréal-Pierre-Elliot Trudeau International Airport (YUL) and Mont-Tremblant in the luxury and comfort of a Skyport coach. Like other world-class vacation destinations, this new high-end transport service will meet growing demand for quick and easy travel. The shuttle will favour stays of one or more nights in Tremblant and will make two round trips per day, from Thursday to Sunday, during the winter season. Visitors can find all schedule and service details, and buy tickets (available now), on orleansexpress.com.

When the ski season opens, Tremblant will be partnering with Ski Butlers, a ski and snowboard equipment rental and adjustment service that delivers right to where guests are staying. Already serving more than 40 ski resorts in the United States, Canada and Europe, Ski Butlers also offers on-demand ski valet service and simple, convenient pickup. This private, personalized rental service lets visitors spend more time enjoying their vacation and making the most of the slopes.

Major events to kick off the season

Held for the first time last year, the Tremblant World Cup was a huge success. The second edition will take place on December 7 and 8, 2024, with the best female skiers competing for the top spot on the podium in two giant slalom races, as part of the World Cup circuit. An exciting weekend event to mark on your calendar again this year.

The following weekend, on December 14 and 15, the destination will host the 24th edition of the 24H Tremblant, the biggest philanthropic sporting challenge, which marks the start of a festive and memorable Grand Edition. 485 registered teams will be taking turns walking, running, downhill skiing or ski touring for 24 hours in support of children's causes. Over $660,000 has already been raised - an unprecedented! This year, the event has an ambitious goal of raising $7.5 million. Registrations are still open. Entertainment, music and an atmosphere like nowhere else await participants and spectators alike.

Embrace the spirit of the season, Tremblant style

A wonderful new activity has been added for the holiday season: Luminosa, a candlelit piano concert in the Saint-Bernard chapel. Expect a captivating musical experience imbued with holiday magic in a soft, warm, luminous ambiance. Held from December 20 to January 4, 2025, starting at 7 p.m., the show lasts 75 minutes.

Visitors will be spoiled for choice this winter. A brand-new, 60 ft. × 40 ft. snow maze will be erected in the Ice Garden, on the grounds of the Saint-Bernard chapel. Opening December 22, the family-friendly activity promises secret hiding places, dead ends and passageways between the walls to add to the challenge. Guests staying on-site can take their little ones to try the mini slide and borrow ice skates for a spin on the outdoor rink. They will also get a small complimentary skewer of marshmallows to roast over the fire. The winter wonderland setting will include snow sculptures and sparkling decorations.

The New Year's Eve Party in Tremblant has become a can't-miss event. The evening begins on the open-air dance floor in Place St. Bernard and continues at the foot of the slopes for the traditional torchlight descent. DJ Ill Master will spin the beats as Tremblant rings in the new year.

Events and entertainment throughout the winter

The fun continues all winter in Tremblant thanks to the many events scheduled, which only add to the experience. Whether spending the week of School Break on the slopes or in the village, there is always something interesting to see and do in winter. On February 22, 2025, it's the famous Touring at Night (ski touring under the stars). And it's never too early to plan your spring skiing. Come enjoy Après-Ski Tremblant, laugh at the crazy outfits and antics at the Caribou Cup, dance all afternoon at the Corona Summit Party and celebrate Easter weekend on site.

Plan your stay to save

There are one day left to take advantage of the best winter offer on stays in Tremblant, valid even over Christmas! For offer details, information on Tremblant's activities, stores, bars and restaurants' business hours, and to organize an unforgettable stay, visit tremblant.ca.

About Tremblant

Tremblant is a top four-season resort destination owing to its guest experience both on-mountain, and in its pedestrian village. Its views of the Laurentians, the diversity of its offer and highly acclaimed major events has earned the resort a multitude of awards year after year. Tremblant welcomes guests with a quality event calendar, 1,900 lodging units fanned out across 13 hotel establishments, over 75 restaurants, boutiques and a casino, all at nature's doorstep.

