BLOOMAFEST TREMBLANT - A new open-air music festival will take over Tremblant on May 9 and 10, 2025

MONT-TREMBLANT, QC, Dec. 4, 2024 /CNW/ - On May 9 and 10, 2025, Tremblant will welcome the first edition of BLOOMAFEST Tremblant. The open-air event will take place at the foot of the pedestrian village and will mark the start of summer in Tremblant. Throughout the festive weekend, renowned artists such as Charlotte Cardin, Patrick Watson, TALK, Elisapie, Jay Scott and Claudia Bouvette will grace the large stage set up for the occasion.

A new reason to escape to Tremblant this coming spring

The team at Tremblant worked hard to create a quality program that will appeal to amateur and fervent music lovers alike. Festival goers of all ages can spend quality time with friends and family surrounded by nature and a wide range of lodging, restaurant, bar, café and boutique options to suit everyone's tastes.

Popular artists at the first edition of BLOOMAFEST Tremblant

Friday, May 9, 2025

6 p.m. : Claudia Bouvette

Singer-songwriter Claudia Bouvette has always been passionate about music. With her long-time collaborator Connor Seidel , she co-wrote and co-produced the vast majority of the 14 tracks that make up her first full-length album, The Paradise Club. Since its release, Claudia has performed at various festivals including Osheaga, the Festival d'été de Québec, M pour Montréal, and Trois-Rivières's FestiVoix. The singer, who has been touring around Quebec and Ontario , even opened for Ne-Yo at the Festival des Montgolfières and for Sean Paul at Soif de Musique. Claudia has been a staple of Quebec's music scene for a few years now, having appeared on the small screen, as a performer, co-host and actress, on numerous occasions.

Jay Scøtt's versatile and eclectic sound infuse a burst of flavour into his pop, rap and folk-flavoured soundtracks. A veritable eulogy to Quebecer's everyday reality, Scøtt's songs are replete with touching lyrics, references to popular culture and memorable melodies. As a whole, they fuel the never-ending pursuit of happiness that carries all of us through life's inevitable ups and downs. Throughout his show, Jay Scøtt draws people into his melancholy world of catchy rhymes and vocal melodies, armed with nothing more than his guitar, ukulele, keyboard and sequences.

Next on the stage will be Charlotte Cardin , an artist whose career has been gaining momentum around the world. In fact, she recently won the ADISQ's Félix de l'Artiste de l'année—Rayonnement international award, in addition to receiving the most nominations at the 2024 JUNO Awards. She went home with the awards for Artist of the Year, Album of the Year and Single of the Year for "Confetti." Her 99 Nights tour had her playing to sold-out rooms in over 50 cities around the world. Now an international phenomenon, Charlotte will stop in Tremblant for one night only in May 2025 .

Saturday, May 10, 2025

6 p.m. : Elisapie

Elisapie's unconditional attachment to her territory and her language, Inuktitut, remains at the core of her creative journey. This millenary language embodies the wild beauty of the Inuit territory. Always surrounded by Montréal's best musicians, Elisapie makes her culture resonate with finesse by mixing modernity and tradition. On September 15, 2023 , Elisapie released Inuktitut , her fourth solo record, where she covers ten classic rock and pop songs from the '60s to the '90s translated into Inuktitut. Its success also earned Elisapie a Juno Award in the Contemporary Indigenous Artist of the Year category, and allowed her to play over 70 concerts in Canada , the U.S. and Europe .

Born Nicholas Durocher , TALK is a Canadian singer-songwriter mostly known for his debut single, "Run Away to Mars," launched in 2021. First active on the Ottawa music scene, TALK originally played bass in a country band before turning to rock and adopting his current stage name as an homage to Coldplay's song "Talk" . Fluent in both English and French, TALK quickly forged with a special bond with Quebec audiences. In 2023, he gave a remarkable performance at the Festival d'été de Québec (FEQ), where he sang La Bottine Souriante's folk song "La Ziguezon". In 2024, bolstered by his more than 747K fans on TikTok, he won the JUNO Award f or Breakthrough Artist of the Year . His message of self-acceptance, positive body image and inclusion has found a home in the heart of many of his fans.

Patrick Watson is an award-winning Canadian singer-songwriter from Montréal whose powerful vocals and musicality have earned him many awards including the Polaris Music Prize in 2007 and several JUNO nominations and additional Polaris prizes since. His musical universe overflows with organic sounds and electronic textures that ground his sublime ballads in rock instrumentation and omnipresent vocals. Patrick has toured on every continent with his band and as well as with symphony orchestras, infusing his music with a new dimension and an ever-growing scope.

A wonderful gift for the holidays

Tickets for BLOOMAFEST Tremblant go on sale on December 11 on the TICKETMASTER platform. The regular2-day pass is priced at $128, the daily proscenium ticket at $99 and the daily VIP ticket at $129 (the latter includes covered boxes, front-of-house area access and a bar). For more information about BLOOMAFEST Tremblant and to consult the detailed program, click here.

About Tremblant

Tremblant is a top four-season destination owing to both its on-mountain and pedestrian village experiences. The highest summit in the Laurentians offers larger-than-life activities and events, including the 24H Tremblant and the Tremblant International Blues Festival that earned it TripAdvisor's Travellers' Choice Award of Excellence, in 2020. The Tremblant FIS Alpine Ski World Cup recently joined its winter event lineup, confirming Tremblant as a Top 5 Ski Resort in Canada, by Condé Nast Traveler's Reader's Choice Awards, in 2021. With your family, sweetheart, friends or group, Tremblant welcomes vacationers to enjoy 1900 lodging units across 13 hotel establishments, 70 restaurants and boutiques as well as a Casino, all at nature's doorstep. tremblant.ca

