PwC Tremblant World Cup programming

MONT-TREMBLANT, QC, Oct. 29, 2024 /CNW/ - In the wake of last year's resounding success, the resort is gearing up the second edition of PwC Tremblant World Cup, to be held on Saturday and Sunday, December 7 and 8, featuring two back-to-back women's Giant Slalom races. As the only stop on the World Cup circuit in Canada, the world's best female skiers in the world will be racing down the Flying Mile for a place on the podium.

While the official start list of skiers is still a few weeks away, we expect to see Mont-Tremblant's Valérie Grenier back on the slopes this year, after a nasty fall that ended her season last January. American Mikaela Shiffrin should also be in the starting line-up for a possible 100th win on Tremblant soil, if not won earlier in the season elsewhere on the circuit. Not to mention Italy's Federica Brignone, winner of both races last year, who should be back to defend her title and charm the public with her wit and bubbly personality.

On top of the action in the finish area, where momentum is built from one heat to the next, a music and entertainment program adds to the atmosphere throughout the weekend. The various spectator zones have been reviewed and modified, infrastructures and spaces redesigned, to enhance the viewing and overall experience. The addition of giant screens and an even more powerful sound system ensure that spectators won't miss a second of the action.

General Admission has been reconfigured to extend uphill and course-side, providing a better view for more people. The Fan Zone's stands have also been reconfigured to provide a more direct view of the racetrack, as well as an enlarged floor area with unobstructed space in front of it. There will also be food and beverage kiosks exclusive to this category. The Prestige Zone, that offers the best top-to-bottom view of the course from the terrace of La Forge restaurant, rolls out the red carpet for a VIP experience. Champagne, appetizers and exclusive access await spectators in this zone. The terrace area will be enlarged without increasing guest capacity, to make it even more comfortable.

Friday, December 6

The World Cup action starts on Friday evening, prior to race day! The festive atmosphere begins at the base of the pedestrian village, on the Place des Voyageurs Coca-Cola stage, on Friday evening. Toronto band Neon Nostalgic, with their rhythmic rock and roll cover tunes, will set the tone for the weekend and get the crowd dancing.

From then on, the village bars and restaurants go into party mode to welcome visitors from all over the world, each offering their own spin on the frenetic atmosphere typical of Tremblant. Since the teams will already be on site, all you must do is stroll through the village to catch a glimpse of the athletes and hope to grab an autograph along the way!

Saturday, December 7

The action starts in the morning on Saturday. The exhibitors' village, one located on the learning trail to the right of the Gondola, and the second on Place Saint-Bernard, are to be scrolled through over the weekend. Event partners invite spectators to their booths. Plenty of activities are on the schedule and are orchestrated by entertainers like old-fashioned games for the whole family, face painting for children and a hat-decorating workshop for all. The first round of the Giant Slalom starts at 11 a.m., with some 70 female athletes from all over the world competing for a top 30, and a place in the second round, which starts at 2 p.m. Once the race is over, everyone heads to the Coca-Cola Stage at 6 p.m. for the medal ceremony, as well as the bib draw for the following day's race. It's a chance to see the athletes in the spotlight and celebrate them. Entertainment is provided by former National Team Skier and Quebecer Marie-Michèle Gagnon, accompanied by host Randy Fergusson.

At 8 p.m., once the ceremony is over, the stage will belong to none other than singer-songwriter Roxane Bruneau, who will thrill the Tremblant crowd with her popular pop-folk songs. After her performance, the party continues on this open-air dance floor with DJ music. Partygoers can head to the village bars to stay up late into the night.

Sunday, December 8

Race schedule repeats itself on Sunday, for the second Giant Slalom race.

The commentators will keep the atmosphere lively and the crowd screaming right up to the very last skier. This time, the medal ceremony takes place in the finish area, at the foot of the course, immediately after the race. The party continues for the public in the bars and restaurants, closing the weekend in the same atmosphere that only a World Cup can create.

To keep an eye on the athletes to watch out for, to buy a ticket in one of the zones, and to find out all about the on-site entertainment, the full race and shows schedule, visit the PwC Tremblant World Cup website, here: PwC Tremblant World Cup | December 7 & 8, 2024

