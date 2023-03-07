Winter 2023 heats up with release of Flair Airlines Winter Schedule

Winter 2023 will see an expansion in Las Vegas with the addition of service from Ottawa and Calgary

Existing Phoenix service will move from Phoenix - Mesa to Sky Harbor and new route from Calgary to begin in October

Majority of Winter 2023 capacity to be international or transborder

EDMONTON, AB, March 7, 2023 /CNW/ - Today, Flair Airlines, Canada's everyday low fare airline, announces the release of an exciting winter 2023 schedule. The schedule features added depth across the network to give customers more choice, particularly to sunshine, at low fares.

Today's announcement includes several new routes, including Toronto to Puerto Vallarta (beginning October 29, 4x weekly), Kitchener-Waterloo to Puerto Vallarta (beginning December 16, 3x weekly), Calgary to Las Vegas (beginning October 30, 7x weekly), and Calgary to Phoenix (beginning October 30, 4x weekly). Flair will also be the only carrier to serve Ottawa to Las Vegas (beginning October 13, 2x weekly).

Existing service from Vancouver and Edmonton to Phoenix will move to Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport for the season, along with the new service from Calgary to Phoenix.

"With today's exciting announcement, we are reaffirming our commitment to Canadians," said Stephen Jones, President and Chief Executive Officer, Flair Airlines. "Our network offers more choice to more sun destinations than ever before. Rather than one reprieve from winter, we look forward to Canadians taking the opportunity to try all of the amazing destinations in our network."

"We've optimized our network this winter to match demand for sun. It's clear that Canadians want more affordable options for sun, more often," said Garth Lund, Chief Commercial Officer, Flair Airlines. "We've focused on adding depth to our network by increasing frequencies on popular routes. We'll now have daily service various routes, including Vancouver to Los Angeles and Toronto to Orlando to make it easier for Canadians to plan their winter travel."

One-way fares at flyflair.com begin at $9 one way including taxes and fees (Thunder Bay to Toronto). Limited seats for a limited time. Flights are available for booking at flyflair.com.

All routes, including the winter schedule, are now on sale for 20% off base fare with code: SAVE20. Sale starts on March 7 and ends on March 9, 2023, for travel from March 7, 2023, to March 14, 2024. Terms and conditions apply. Limited seats for a limited time. *

About Flair Airlines

Flair Airlines is Canada's leading low-fare airline and its greenest airline, on a mission to provide affordable air travel that connects them to the people and experiences they love. With an expanding fleet of Boeing 737 aircraft, Flair is growing to serve over 35 cities across Canada, the U.S., and Mexico. For more information, please visit www.flyflair.com.

*Use promo code: SAVE20. Limited seats for a limited time. Base fare only. Taxes and fees not included. Sale start: March 7, 2023. Sale end: March 9, 2023. Blackout dates: April 6 – April 7, 2023; April 10, 2023; May 18 – May 19, 2023; May 22 – May 23, 2023; June 30, 2023; September 1 – September 4, 2023; October 6 – October 9, 2023; November 10 – November 13, 2023; December 15, 2023 – January 7, 2024; February 15 – February 20, 2024.

Winter 2023 Weekly Frequencies

Transborder

Toronto (YYZ) – Fort Lauderdale (FLL): 14x weekly

Vancouver (YVR) – Los Angeles (LAX): 7x weekly

Toronto (YYZ) – New York (JFK): 4X weekly

Toronto (YYZ) – Las Vegas (LAS): 4x weekly

Vancouver (YVR) – San Francisco (SFO): 4x weekly

Ottawa (YOW) – Fort Lauderdale (FLL): 4x weekly

Toronto (YYZ) – Orlando (SFB): 7x weekly

Vancouver (YVR) – Las Vegas (LAS): 7x weekly

Edmonton (YEG) – Las Vegas (LAS): 4x weekly

Kitchener-Waterloo (YKF) – Fort Lauderdale (FLL): 4x weekly

Vancouver (YVR) – Phoenix (PHX): 3x weekly

Calgary (YYC) – Phoenix (PHX): 4x weekly

Calgary (YYC) – Las Vegas (LAS): 7x weekly

Kitchener-Waterloo (YKF) – Orlando (SFB): 4x weekly

Edmonton (YEG) – Los Angeles (LAX): 3x weekly

Edmonton (YEG) – Phoenix (PHX): 4x weekly

Ottawa (YOW) – Orlando (SFB): 4x weekly

Ottawa (YOW) – Las Vegas (LAS): 2x weekly

International

Vancouver (YVR) – Puerto Vallarta (PVR): 9x weekly

Toronto (YYZ) – Cancun (CUN): 10x weekly

Toronto (YYZ) – Puerto Vallarta (PVR): 4x weekly

Edmonton (YEG) – Puerto Vallarta (PVR): 3x weekly

Abbotsford (YXX) – Puerto Vallarta (PVR): 3x weekly

Calgary (YYC) – Puerto Vallarta (PVR): 6x weekly

Kitchener-Waterloo (YKF) – Cancun (CUN) 4x weekly

Vancouver (YVR) – Los Cabos (SJD): 3x weekly

Ottawa (YOW) – Cancun (CUN): 3x weekly

Edmonton (YEG) – Los Cabos (SJD): 1x weekly

Calgary (YYC) – Los Cabos (SJD): 1x weekly

Abbotsford (YXX) – Los Cabos (SJD): 1x weekly

Kitchener-Waterloo (YKF) – Puerto Vallarta (PVR): 3x weekly

Domestic

Toronto (YYZ) – Vancouver (YVR): 15x weekly

Toronto (YYZ) – Calgary (YYC): 11x weekly

Edmonton (YEG) – Abbotsford (YXX): 14x weekly

Edmonton (YEG) – Vancouver (YVR): 14X weekly

Abbotsford (YXX) – Calgary (YYC): 14x weekly

Vancouver (YVR) – Calgary (YYC): 14x weekly

Edmonton (YEG) – Kelowna (YLW): 11x weekly

Winnipeg (YWG) – Toronto (YYZ): 10x weekly

Kelowna (YLW) – Calgary (YYC): 7x weekly

Kelowna (YLW) – Vancouver (YVR): 7x weekly

Montreal (YUL) – Vancouver (YVR): 5x weekly

Edmonton (YEG) – Toronto (YYZ): 7x weekly

Abbotsford (YXX) – Toronto (YYZ): 7x weekly

Kitchener-Waterloo (YKF) – Vancouver (YVR): 4x weekly

Edmonton (YEG) – Winnipeg (YWG): 4x weekly

Winnipeg (YWG) – Calgary (YYC): 4x weekly

Saskatoon (YXE) – Calgary (YYC): 3x weekly

Vancouver (YVR) – Winnipeg (YWG): 3x weekly

Montreal (YUL) – Calgary (YYC): 3x weekly

Halifax (YHZ) – Ottawa (YOW): 4x weekly

Vancouver (YVR) – Saskatoon (YXE): 3x weekly

Saskatoon (YXE) – Toronto (YYZ): 3x weekly

Calgary (YYC) – Victoria (YYJ): 3x weekly

Edmonton (YEG) – Montreal (YUL): 4x weekly

Ottawa (YOW) – Vancouver (YVR): 2x weekly

Kitchener-Waterloo – Calgary (YYC): 3x weekly

Halifax (YHZ) – Kitchener-Waterloo (YKF): 2x weekly

Kitchener-Waterloo (YKF) – Abbotsford (YXX): 3x weekly

Ottawa (YOW) – Calgary (YYC): 3x weekly

Kitchener-Waterloo (YKF) – Winnipeg (YWG): 2x weekly

Edmonton (YEG) – Victoria (YYJ): 3x weekly

SOURCE Flair Airlines Ltd.

For further information: Media Contacts: Members of the media may contact [email protected] for more information.