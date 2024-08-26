Flair Airlines Declares: We Are the Home of the $1 Base Fare

Flair Airlines Announces $1 Base Fares as Part of Ongoing Commitment to Affordable Travel

VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 26, 2024 /CNW/ - Flair Airlines, renowned for redefining affordability in Canadian aviation, is proud to launch its $1 base fare initiative, further cementing its position as the airline dedicated to making travel more accessible for everyone. Starting today, travellers can explore select northbound routes from Mexico, the USA, Jamaica, and the Dominican Republic to Canada at an unbeatable base fare of just $1. This groundbreaking offer is only the beginning, as Flair will continue to introduce $1 base fares on different routes across its network throughout the year.

"We are committed to breaking down barriers to travel, making it possible for more people to explore more places more often," said Flair Airlines CEO Maciej Wilk. "This $1 base fare launch is not a limited-time gimmick but a sustained commitment to offering unparalleled affordability across our entire network. And yet, our base fare is only a part of the total fare. We hope that airports, particularly in Canada, will follow suit and lower their fees so that more people can be empowered to travel."

The first wave of this initiative focuses on northbound travel, providing a unique opportunity for Canadians returning home or guests from sunny destinations to discover the diverse landscapes of Canada. But the innovation doesn't stop there. Flair's agility in route planning means that $1 base fares will continue to pop up across a variety of routes, ensuring that affordable travel is always within reach.

Eric Tanner, VP of Revenue Management and Network Planning at Flair Airlines, highlighted the broader impact: "This is just the beginning. Our $1 base fares will be available across different routes and regions throughout the year, reflecting our commitment to democratizing air travel. Whether you're headed to the Rockies, the Atlantic, or anywhere else in our network, Flair will keep delivering affordable ways to see the world."

Travellers are encouraged to check Flair's $1 base fare page regularly, as routes will frequently change, driven by seasonality and demand. While the initial focus is on northbound travel, Flair's flexibility ensures that routes across the entire network will benefit from this offer, keeping the excitement and opportunity alive for travellers all year round.

With Flair Airlines, the journey is just as thrilling as the destination, and at $1, it's never been more accessible. Check back often and see where Flair's $1 base fares can take you next.

Please visit our website for a full list of $1 base fare routes to plan your next adventure!

About Flair Airlines

Flair Airlines is Canada's most trusted low-fare airline and its greenest airline, on a mission to provide affordable air travel that connects Canadians to the people and experiences they love. With an expanding fleet of Boeing 737 aircraft, Flair is growing to serve over 35 cities across Canada, the U.S., Mexico, the Dominican Republic, and Jamaica. For more information, please visit www.flyflair.com.

