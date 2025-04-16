Flair FWD Takes Off: In-Seat Ordering, Customer-First Website, and a Bold New Look for Canada's Most Reliable Airline

Smarter. Faster. Fairer. Flair FWD Redefines What Canadians Should Expect from Their Airlines.

VANCOUVER, BC, April 16, 2025 /CNW/ - Flair Airlines today unveils Flair FWD, its bold new platform for delivering smarter, smoother, and more rewarding travel across Canada and beyond. More than a message, Flair FWD launches with real upgrades: industry-first On-Time Guarantee, in-seat ordering, proactive delay credits, a redesigned booking experience, and the debut of a new inflight magazine—all designed to elevate the experience without raising fares.

"We're done talking about the future of travel—we're building it," said Maciej Wilk, Interim CEO of Flair Airlines. "Flair FWD is our commitment to passengers: better tech, better tools, and smoother customer experience. We're moving fast, raising expectations, and delivering unbeatable value to our passengers."

Flair FWD moves air travel forward—with bold moves, better tools, and more ways to love flying. Post this

With Flair FWD, new innovations are already landing:

On-Time Guarantee , offering future flight credits if the flight is late by more than 60 minutes, for any reason.

, offering future flight credits if the flight is late by more than 60 minutes, for any reason. Immfly in-seat ordering , letting passengers order food and drinks right from their phones—no cart required.

, letting passengers order food and drinks right from their phones—no cart required. iCoupon digital meal credits on disrupted flights, giving passengers the control to choose and redeem their preferred items.

on disrupted flights, giving passengers the control to choose and redeem their preferred items. A brand-new, customer-first website , rebuilt to make booking faster, easier, and mobile-friendly.

, rebuilt to make booking faster, easier, and mobile-friendly. The launch of Flair's new Voyage Inflight Magazine, featuring travel tips, unique escapes, and stories from across Flair's growing network of 35+ destinations.

To mark the launch, Flair hosted a private preview event on April 9 in Vancouver's Gastown, followed by a public exhibition over the weekend. The centerpiece: a striking photo installation by award-winning photographer and National Geographic Explorer Mackenzie Calle, who flew with Flair to capture an unfiltered, in-motion look at the airline's transformation.

"Flair FWD is about showing—not telling—what better travel can look like," added Wilk. "We're Canada's most reliable airline, and we're applying that same discipline to improve every step of the journey—while keeping costs low and value high."

More features and partnerships will be unveiled in the coming months as Flair FWD continues to roll out across the airline's network in Canada, the U.S., Mexico, the Dominican Republic, and Jamaica.

For images from Flair FWD via Tomer Vitebsky, please visit this link.

About Flair Airlines

Flair Airlines is Canada's most reliable and greenest airline, on a mission to make air travel affordable, accessible, and enjoyable for everyone. With a growing fleet of fuel-efficient Boeing 737 aircraft, Flair connects over 35 cities across Canada, the U.S., Mexico, the Dominican Republic, and Jamaica. Flair FWD is our ongoing commitment to better travel—delivering smarter service, low fares, and customer experiences that go beyond expectations.

For more information, visit www.flyflair.com.

SOURCE Flair Airlines Ltd.

Media Contacts: Members of the media may contact [email protected] for more information.