Flair Airlines Launches Canada's First On-Time Guarantee (OTG): We Will Get You There On Time or We Will Pay You

EDMONTON, AB, Nov. 13, 2024 /CNW/ - Flair Airlines, Canada's most affordable and reliable airline, is raising the bar with the country's only On-Time Guarantee (OTG). Already a leader in on-time performance and flight completion, Flair is the only airline in Canada to offer this bold guarantee—promising punctuality or paying up. When Canadians need reliable, affordable air travel with a guarantee to get there on time, Flair delivers.

"Our commitment to passengers has never been stronger," said Maciej Wilk, Interim CEO of Flair Airlines. "With the OTG, we're raising the bar in Canadian aviation. The guarantee is simple: if we don't get you there on time, we'll compensate you. No other airline in Canada offers this level of accountability. We're confident in our operations, and we're putting it all on the line for our passengers."

Passengers booking through flyflair.com will receive a $60 travel voucher if their flight is more than 60 minutes late or cancelled within 72 hours of departure. This isn't just about punctuality—it's a promise that Flair values passengers' time and trust.

Juliana Ramirez, VP of Ancillary & Digital Innovation, echoed the enthusiasm: "The OTG is our pledge to deliver the service passengers deserve. We are determined to earn our customers' trust."

With the OTG, Flair is pushing the industry forward, offering passengers peace of mind and setting a new benchmark for reliability and accountability in Canadian air travel. For more information on how it works, please visit the OTP website. See how it works here.

Flair Airlines is Canada's greenest and most trusted low-fare airline. Flair is on a mission to provide affordable air travel that connects Canadians to the people and experiences they love, on time, every time. With an expanding fleet of Boeing 737 aircraft, Flair is growing to serve over 35 cities across Canada, the U.S., Mexico, the Dominican Republic, and Jamaica. For more information, please visit www.flyflair.com.

