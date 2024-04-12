Winnipeg students win national research competition

Top honours awarded to Fort Richmond Collegiate students for their innovative approach to wildfire management

WINNIPEG, MB, April 12, 2024 /CNW/ - Last month, students from Fort Richmond Collegiate took home the grand prize at Ducks Unlimited Canada's (DUC) national research-based case study competition. The winning trio earned $500 for their school and the title of Youth Wetland Experts.

The case study competition tasks students from the DUC Wetland Centres of Excellence with finding solutions to real-world conservation problems, including this year's topic of how to respond to Canada's more intense wildfire seasons.

Meet Ducks Unlimited Canada's (DUC) newest Youth Wetland Experts! Hamza, Zaid and Haider from Fort Richmond Post this Winners Hamza, Zaid and Haider pose in front of their school, Fort Richmond Collegiate, in Winnipeg (CNW Group/Ducks Unlimited Canada)

"Many students feel the impacts of climate change on their lives and communities," says Mariane Bolla, DUC's head of National Education. "The case study competition is a chance for them to engage with current climate issues and think critically about solutions."

The winning team from the Fort Richmond Wetland Centre of Excellence in Winnipeg includes Hamza Haque, Haider Ali and Muhammad Zaid Irfan. Their innovative approach to wildfire management was to create a flow chart for communities to find the best wildfire solution for their area. They used maps showing wildfire frequency, forest cover, wetland cover and population density to inform their flow chart.

"We were all impressed with the flow chart. It was like something you'd see in an official government presentation," says Rick Murray, judge and DUC conservation programs specialist based in Grande Prairie, Alta.

"We wanted people to be able to find a wildfire management solution that was tailored to their location, that was most important," says Hamza, one of the winners. "We're really proud of what we created."

"I was almost in tears when I saw them present," says Jennifer Piasecki, a science teacher at Fort Richmond Collegiate. "From where they started, the improvement was incredible. I am so proud of them."

ABOUT DUCKS UNLIMITED CANADA:

Ducks Unlimited Canada (DUC) is the leader in wetland conservation. A registered charity, DUC partners with government, industry, non-profit organizations, Indigenous Peoples and landowners to conserve wetlands that are critical to waterfowl, wildlife and the environment. To learn more about DUC's innovative environmental solutions and services, visit www.ducks.ca.

SOURCE Ducks Unlimited Canada

For further information: or interview requests, please contact: Rob Cornforth, Ducks Unlimited Canada, [email protected]