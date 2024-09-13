PrairiesCan support allows Centro Caboto Centre to renovate the interior and exterior structure

WINNIPEG, MB, Sept. 13, 2024 /CNW/ - Community centres are the heart of our neighbourhoods, bringing people together and strengthening community bonds. The Centro Caboto Centre, owned and operated by the Italian Canadian League of Manitoba (ICLM), has been a cultural asset for the Italian community and many other groups that use the centre for events and recreational activities.

Winnipeg community centre receives federal investment to enhance facilities (CNW Group/Prairies Economic Development Canada)

During a tour of the facilities, the Honourable Ben Carr, Member of Parliament for Winnipeg South Centre, on behalf the Honourable Dan Vandal, Minister for PrairiesCan, announced a federal investment, through PrairiesCan, of $55,566 for ICLM. This investment was made to enhance community infrastructure through the expansion and creation of community spaces by renovating and improving the Centro Caboto Centre in Winnipeg.

Through the Canada Community Revitalization Fund, the facility now boasts new windows to improve energy efficiency and has enhanced the front entrance with new interior and exterior signage.

Quotes

"The Centro Caboto Centre has been a staple in our community for many years. Our government is pleased to have made this investment, to help improve local infrastructure, bring people together in public spaces and revitalize the space for community use."

–The Honourable Dan Vandal, Minister for PrairiesCan

"The Centro Caboto Centre has been a staple in our community for many years. Through this investment, the Centro Caboto Centre has updated their facilities and created a vibrant space where people can come together and celebrate a sense of community."

–Ben Carr, Member of Parliament for Winnipeg South Centre

"On behalf of the Italian Canadian League of Manitoba Inc. board, centre staff and clients, thank you for the CCRF funding and support offered from the initial grant application through to the final reporting process."

–Pamela McFarlane, Executive Director, Centro Caboto Centre



Quick facts

The Canada Community Revitalization Fund (CCRF) helped communities across Canada build and improve community infrastructure projects so they can rebound from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. PrairiesCan administered the Fund in Manitoba . With a national allocation of $500 million over two years, the Fund's purpose was to support not-for-profit organizations, municipalities, public institutions, and Indigenous communities on the road to economic recovery.

build and improve community infrastructure projects so they can rebound from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. PrairiesCan administered the Fund in . With a national allocation of over two years, the Fund's purpose was to support not-for-profit organizations, municipalities, public institutions, and Indigenous communities on the road to economic recovery. Projects supported through the Fund focused on revitalizing downtown cores and main streets; reinventing outdoor spaces; creating green infrastructure; and increasing the accessibility of community spaces.

Associated links

Stay connected

Follow PrairiesCan on X and LinkedIn

Toll-Free Number: 1-888-338-9378

TTY (telecommunications device for the hearing impaired): 1-877-303-3388

SOURCE Prairies Economic Development Canada

Contacts: Carson Debert, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Northern Affairs and Minister responsible for PrairiesCan and CanNor, [email protected]; Chris Minaker, Director, Policy, Planning and External Relations, Prairies Economic Development Canada, [email protected]; Pamela McFarlane, Executive Director, Centro Caboto Centre, [email protected]