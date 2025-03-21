Government of Canada announces federal investments to advance Alberta's clean technology sector

More than $8.3 million through PrairiesCan will enable Alberta businesses and communities to commercialize and adopt innovative clean technologies

CALGARY, AB, March 21, 2025 /CNW/ - With access to abundant raw materials and a skilled workforce, Alberta is a leader in the natural resources and energy industries. As global markets increasingly look for more sustainable ways of doing business, innovators across Alberta are responding by advancing technologies that benefit both the economy and the environment. The Government of Canada is committed to helping Alberta's innovative communities and businesses succeed—contributing to the country's prosperity and quality jobs for Albertans.

Today, the Honourable Anita Anand, Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry, announced more than $8.3 million in federal funding for 13 projects aimed at advancing clean technologies in Alberta's energy and natural resource industries.

Key priorities areas include:

Scaling up the Energy Transition Centre in downtown Calgary

PrairiesCan funding of $2 million will enable the scaling up of the Energy Transition Centre in Calgary to increase the number of clean tech businesses receiving support, expand programming, and enhance collaboration among industry, academia, and investors.

This new funding builds on PrairiesCan's previously announced investment of over $2.1 million to establish the Centre as hub for Canada's largest energy companies to collaborate with clean energy start-ups, innovators, and investors.

Advancing Alberta's hydrogen sector

An investment of over $1.5 million for two projects is enhancing regional capacity and collaboration in the hydrogen sector:

$1.5 million will help establish the Calgary Region Hydrogen Hub to grow the hydrogen economy in the Calgary area while better connecting existing hydrogen hubs in Vancouver and Edmonton .

will help establish the Calgary Region Hydrogen Hub to grow the hydrogen economy in the area while better connecting existing hydrogen hubs in and . $50,000 will support a study to investigate opportunities related to a regional hydrogen hub in the Grande Prairie area.

Together, these projects will accelerate investment in Alberta's hydrogen economy, enabling businesses to capture global market share in the rapidly growing hydrogen sector.

Powering Indigenous communities

Six projects totaling over $1.6 million will contribute to the study of suitable alternative energy sources to supply power to Indigenous communities across Alberta. Projects will advance the study of large-scale battery storage systems needed to support renewable energy solutions, investigate the feasibility of repurposing underutilized spaces into large-scale solar photovoltaic farms, and identify the most suitable renewable energy sources that work in Alberta's Indigenous communities.

Bringing Alberta-made innovations to new markets

Repayable funding of $1.8 million will enable Calgary-based FulcrumAir to expand operations. FulcrumAir's innovative robotic devices increase safety, productivity and efficiency when installing or maintaining power lines. This funding will enable the company to increase sales of its UAV and robotics-based power line construction and maintenance solutions in the United Sates, Australia, and European markets.

Enhancing training and connections in the natural resources sector

More than $1.3 million for three projects will advance clean technology innovations for use in the natural resource sector:

Over $157,000 for AquaAction will help launch the Prairies AquaHacking Challenge for young professionals and students to turn their innovative ideas into market ready, demand-driven freshwater technology solutions.

for AquaAction will help launch the Prairies AquaHacking Challenge for young professionals and students to turn their innovative ideas into market ready, demand-driven freshwater technology solutions. $735,000 for the Pathways Alliance is helping establish a mentorship program that enables leaders in Alberta's small- and medium-sized businesses to connect and share knowledge to advance their innovative clean technology solutions.

for the Pathways Alliance is helping establish a mentorship program that enables leaders in small- and medium-sized businesses to connect and share knowledge to advance their innovative clean technology solutions. Over $462,000 for ROA Gateways Corporation is enabling the launch of a digital marketplace where businesses can directly connect with and sell clean technology products and services to organizations operating in the natural resources sector.

Creating jobs and working toward a prosperous Prairie economy

Today's investments support approximately 240 jobs and position Albertans to capitalize on opportunities in traditional and emerging energy-related sectors.

In line with the principles of the Government of Canada's Framework to Build a Green Prairie Economy, these investments are about collaborating on initiatives that build on local priorities, and capitalize on regional strengths to support a sustainable and prosperous net-zero future.

"The Government of Canada is making strategic investments to advance the commercialization and adoption of Alberta-made clean technology solutions that offer environmental and economic benefits, including high quality jobs for Albertans. These 13 projects will help Alberta businesses and communities capitalize on clean technology advancements while building a stronger and more sustainable economic future across the Prairies."

The Honourable Anita Anand, Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry

"Clean technology solutions are good for the environment and the economy—making it faster, less expensive, and less invasive to do business. I'm proud that our government is making investments that advance and adopt clean technology innovations that help Alberta businesses succeed in global markets and create sustainable jobs here at home."

George Chahal, Member of Parliament, Calgary Skyview

PrairiesCan helps businesses, not-for-profits and communities seize opportunities for success and grow stronger: its mandate is to support economic growth and diversification in the Prairie provinces and advance the interests of the region in national economic policy, programs, and projects.

On March 6, 2025 , PrairiesCan released an update on early accomplishments achieved since the launch of the Framework to Build a Green Prairie Economy in December 2023 .

PrairiesCan is investing over $8.3 million for 13 projects in Alberta through several programs, including the Alberta Indigenous Clean Energy Initiative; the Business Scale-up and Productivity program; the Regional Innovation Ecosystems program; and the Community Economic Development and Diversification program. These investments are expected to support approximately 240 jobs and help Alberta businesses and communities capitalize on new opportunities across a wide range of industries.

Alberta Indigenous Clean Energy Initiative (AICEI) - $1,611,115

The AICEI supports renewable energy generation or energy efficiency projects that are led by, or for the benefit of, First Nation and Métis communities in Alberta. AICEI is funded through the Strategic Partnerships Initiative which is led by Indigenous Services Canada to provide a way for federal partners to coordinate their efforts, reduce administrative burden and pool resources in support of Indigenous communities. Today, PrairiesCan announced AICEI investments for six projects:

Blackfoot Crossing Historical Park ($82,250)

Complete a feasibility study to determine renewable energy options to meet the operational energy requirements for the Blackfoot Crossing Historical Park facilities.

Complete a feasibility study to determine renewable energy options to meet the operational energy requirements for the Blackfoot Crossing Historical Park facilities. Frog Lake First Nations ($106,200)

Assess the feasibility of a large-scale solar photovoltaic farm on reserve lands to serve the energy needs of the community.

Assess the feasibility of a large-scale solar photovoltaic farm on reserve lands to serve the energy needs of the community. Piikani Resource Development Limited Partnership ($754,632)

Complete a wind turbine feasibility study.

Complete a wind turbine feasibility study. River Cree Development Corporation Limited Partnership ($198,000)

Validate the business case for implementing a 250MW battery energy storage system, the creation of a microgrid innovation centre, and a testing facility.

Validate the business case for implementing a 250MW battery energy storage system, the creation of a microgrid innovation centre, and a testing facility. Three Nations Energy GP Inc. ($328,760)

Explore the feasibility of both expanding the generation capacity of its existing 2.35 MW solar facility located in Fort Chipewyan, Alberta , and utilizing excess electricity produced in the summer months through hydrogen production, fuel switching, and electrification.

Explore the feasibility of both expanding the generation capacity of its existing 2.35 MW solar facility located in , and utilizing excess electricity produced in the summer months through hydrogen production, fuel switching, and electrification. Tsuut'ina Nation ($141,273)

Complete an environmental assessment and initiate capacity building to support a solar farm on a former Department of National Defence training site.

Business Scale-up and Productivity (BSP) program - $1,800,000

The BSP program supports high-growth businesses that are seeking to improve productivity, scale-up, and commercialize technology. It offers interest-free, repayable funding to incorporated businesses that have been in operation for a minimum of two years. Today, PrairiesCan announced BSP funding for one project:

FulcrumAir (1,800,000)

Expand operations to increase global sales of its UAV and robotics-based power line construction and maintenance solutions.

Community Economic Development and Diversification (CEDD) program - $50,000

The CEDD program supports economic development initiatives that contribute to the economic growth and diversification of communities across the Prairie provinces. Through this program, PrairiesCan enables communities to leverage their capacity and strengths to respond to economic development opportunities and adjust to changing and challenging economic circumstances. Today, PrairiesCan announced a CEDD investment for one project:

County of Grande Prairie ($50,000)

Perform a hydrogen foundational study that will examine regional hydrogen assets, gaps, investment opportunities, and potential uses to evaluate the possible impact and opportunities related to a regional hydrogen hub in the Grande Prairie area.

Regional Innovation Ecosystems (RIE) program - $4,854,207

The RIE program helps create, grow, and nurture inclusive regional ecosystems that support business needs to facilitate innovation. Through the RIE program, targeted investments in not-for-profit organizations support businesses in priority sectors to innovate, grow and compete globally. The RIE program also promotes inclusive growth by helping underrepresented groups more fully participate in the innovation economy. Today, PrairiesCan announced RIE investments for five projects:

AquaAction ($157,151)

Launch the Prairies AquaHacking Challenge 2025 which will offer a 10-month program for young professionals and students to turn their innovative ideas into market ready, demand-driven freshwater technology solutions.

Launch the Prairies AquaHacking Challenge 2025 which will offer a 10-month program for young professionals and students to turn their innovative ideas into market ready, demand-driven freshwater technology solutions. Calgary Economic Development and Wheatland County ($1,500,000)

Establish the Calgary Region Hydrogen Hub, which will enhance collaboration, highlight opportunities and attract investment to grow the hydrogen economy in the Calgary area.

Establish the Calgary Region Hydrogen Hub, which will enhance collaboration, highlight opportunities and attract investment to grow the hydrogen economy in the area. Pathways Alliance - Canada's Oil Sands Innovation Alliance ($735,000)

Launch and operate a mentorship program for early stage small- and medium-sized businesses to advance innovative clean technology solutions used in the natural resources sector.

Launch and operate a mentorship program for early stage small- and medium-sized businesses to advance innovative clean technology solutions used in the natural resources sector. ROA Gateways Corporation ($462,056)

Create and launch the Supplier Gateway, an online marketplace where clean technology businesses can find and secure contracts with companies operating in the oil sands sector.

Create and launch the Supplier Gateway, an online marketplace where clean technology businesses can find and secure contracts with companies operating in the oil sands sector. The Energy Transition Centre (ETC) Foundation ($2,000,000)

Scale up and enhance the Energy Transition Centre in Calgary to increase the number of clean tech businesses that are supported, expand programming, and enhance collaboration between industry, academia and investors.

