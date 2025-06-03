Retailers in Canada Raise the Bar Again, Showcasing Bold Innovation and Leadership

TORONTO, June 3, 2025 /CNW/ - In a time of accelerated transformation and rising consumer expectations, retailers in Canada are proving once again that they don't just adapt—they lead. Retail Council of Canada (RCC) proudly announced the 14 winners of the 2025 Excellence in Retailing Awards (ERA) tonight at the much-anticipated Excellence in Retailing Awards Gala, a highlight moment of RCCSTORE25 Conference in Toronto. The gala evening also saw the presentation of three distinguished Awards of Distinction and fourteen Retail Education Scholarships, spotlighting both seasoned leadership and the next generation of retail talent.

"This year's ERA winners exemplify the bold, purpose-driven spirit that defines retail in Canada today," said Diane J. Brisebois, President and CEO, Retail Council of Canada. "From championing employee well-being to reimagining the in-store experience and investing deeply in sustainability and community, these retailers are setting a global standard for what it means to lead with impact."

2025 Excellence in Retailing Awards winners are:

Award Category Winner E-Commerce Experience RONA Environmental Leadership Sobeys Inc. In-Store Experience & Design Indigo Books & Music Inc. In-Store Experience & Design Best Buy Canada In-Store Merchandising Walmart Canada Loss Prevention Pet Valu Canada Omni-Channel Société québécoise du cannabis (SQDC) Philanthropic Leadership Pattison Food Group Philanthropic Leadership IKEA Canada Pop-Up Experience & Design Sephora Canada Retail Marketing IKEA Canada Retail Marketing Le Groupe Aldo Inc. Supply Chain Innovations Staples Canada Talent Development Purdys Chocolatier

Brisebois added: "I also extend my heartfelt congratulations to this year's distinguished recipients of the Awards of Distinction: François Roberge from la Vie en Rose and Jenn Harper from Cheekbone Beauty for exceptional achievements, resilient leadership and courageous, forward-thinking strategies. At a time when it might be easier to take a cautious path, these retailers have chosen to lead with vision, integrity, and impact."

This year's Gala also marked a poignant moment of celebration as the industry honoured Diane J. Brisebois for her remarkable 30-year tenure as President & CEO of RCC with an induction into the Canadian Retail Hall of Fame. "Diane's unwavering commitment and tireless leadership have elevated the retail sector to new heights," said Santo Ligotti, Vice President, Marketing and Membership, Retail Council of Canada. "Her legacy will continue to inspire the next generation of retail leaders across the country."

Among the fourteen students awarded Retail Education Scholarships, four received additional honours.

Alana Tollenaar (sponsored by JRoss Recruiters)

(sponsored by JRoss Recruiters) Emilio Velazquez (sponsored by RCC)

(sponsored by RCC) Amaira Bons (sponsored by Browns Shoes)

(sponsored by Browns Shoes) David Medcalfe (sponsored by Costco Wholesale Canada Ltd.)

Retail is Canada's largest private-sector employer with over 2.3 million Canadians working in our industry. This sector is a major economic contributor, generating more than $93 billion annually in wages and employee benefits. In 2024, core retail sales (excluding vehicles and gasoline) exceeded $508 billion. Retail Council of Canada (RCC) members account for more than two-thirds of these core retail sales and 95 per cent of the grocery market. Our membership extends across the country, embracing over 54,000 storefronts in diverse formats such as department, grocery, specialty, discount, independent retailers, online merchants, and quick service restaurants. As the Voice of Retail™ in Canada, RCC, a not-for-profit, industry-funded association, proudly represents retail businesses of all sizes, from small independents to large national chains, in communities nationwide. retailcouncil.org.

