Retail Council of Canada Unveils WINNERS of the 32nd Annual Canadian Grand Prix New Product Awards Français

Retail Council of Canada

Jun 04, 2025, 22:03 ET

Best new products of 2024 and grocery industry visionaries celebrated

TORONTO, June 4, 2025 /CNW/ - Retail Council of Canada (RCC) proudly announces the winners of the 32nd Annual Canadian Grand Prix New Product Awards. Honoured at tonight's prestigious Canadian Grand Prix New Products Gala, this year's 46 winners represent a vibrant mix of established retailers, suppliers, independent boutiques, and family-run businesses who are committed to delivering outstanding quality and groundbreaking innovation for consumers across Canada.

COMPANY

PRODUCT

Burnbrae Farms Limited

EGGS2go!

Burnbrae Farms Limited

TERRABRAE Eggshell Soil Enhancer

Burnbrae Farms Limited

TERRABRAE Eggshell Soil Enhancer

Café William

Sailboat Coffee - Colombia Anei

Calgary Co-operative Association Ltd.

Cal & Gary's Artisan Pasta

Cavendish Farms

Quick Crisp

Clover Leaf Seafoods Corp

Clover Leaf Tuna Salad

Dempster's Signature

Dempster's Signature Brioche Style Gold Bread

Federated Co-operatives Limited

Co-op Gold Pork Carnita & Co-op Gold Beef Barbacoa

Federated Co-operatives Limited

Co-op Gold Perogies

Federated Co-operatives Limited

Co-op Gold Snack Mix

Fromagerie L'Ancêtre

Organic Grass Fed Cheddar

Gray Ridge Eggs

Conestoga Farms Free Run Omega-3 + Lutein Eggs

Jordans Cereals

No added Sugar Granola

Kruger Products Inc.

Scotties Ultra Soft

Lantic Inc.

Lantic Maple Pouches

Loblaw Companies Limited

President's Choice Honeycomb Clad Cookware

Loblaw Companies Limited

Northern Spanish-Style Basque Cheesecake

Loblaw Companies Limited

President's Choice Soups and Entrees

Loblaw Companies Limited

No Name Naturally Imperfect Strawberries

Mandy's Salads

Mandy's Dressings

Medallion Milk Co

Over the Moooon-Chocolate Milk Mix

Metro Inc.

Life Smart Organic Kombucha

Metro Inc.

Personnelle Baby Teether

Metro Inc.

Irrésistible Christmas Confectioneries

Metro Inc.

Personnelle Weighted Plush Toy

Metro Inc.

Personnelle Lubricated Latex Condoms

Metro Inc.

Irrésistible Beef Bavette

Metro Inc.

Selection Air Fryer Parchment Paper Liners

Metro Inc.

Life Smart Naturalia Oat Beverages

Mimi Food Products Inc.

Gourmet Pizza Express - Pizza Dough Balls

Mondelez Canada

OREO

Nestlé Purina PetCare

Tidy Cats® Tidycare™ Alert Multi-Cat Non-Clumping Litter

Oggi Foods

Napoletana

Pattison Food Group

Western Family Mayonnaise Style Dressing

Pet Valu Canada Inc.

Performatrin Culinary Gently Cooked

Poptastic

Poptastic

Poptastic

Poptastic

Purdys Chocolatier

Vegan Dark Chocolate Collection

Rexall Pharmacy Group ULC

Be Better Collagen Peptides

Sobeys Inc.

Compliments Mistletoe Wish Muffins

Sobeys Inc.

Chalo! Dahi Plain Yogurt

Sobeys Inc.

Panache Milk Chocolate Bark

Unilever Canada

Dove Serum Body Washes Collection

To explore the complete list of this year's winners, please visit RCCGrandPrix.ca/winners.

Additionally, special accolades were awarded:

  • Loblaw Companies Limited was honoured with both the All-Canadian trophy and Overall Consumer Value Award for their Northern Spanish-Style Basque Cheesecake.

  • Mimi Food Products Inc. was recognized with the Excellence in Ethnic Product award for Gourmet Pizza Express - Pizza Dough Balls

  • Burnbrae Farms Limited earned distinction with the Innovation and Originality award for their TERRABRAE Eggshell Soil Enhancer.

  • Poptastic was lauded for their Innovative Packaging.

"The Canadian Grand Prix New Product Awards are more than a celebration—they're a catalyst for progress in our industry. For 32 years, Canadian companies of all sizes have risen to the challenge of meeting evolving consumer expectations with ingenuity, quality, and purpose," said Diane J. Brisebois, President & CEO, Retail Council of Canada. "RCC is proud to honour this year's winners and showcase how they're shaping the future of grocery in Canada with every innovation brought to shelf."

As part of the Canadian Grand Prix Award Gala, two exceptional leaders received the prestigious 2025 Canadian Grand Prix Lifetime Achievement Awards for their remarkable contributions to the retail industry and their communities. The 2025 recipients are Carmen Fortino, EVP National Supply Chain and Procurement, METRO Inc., and Gary Wade, President of Unilever Canada and CEO of Beauty and Wellbeing, North America. "These industry veterans have left a lasting impact on the retail industry and their communities, and we proudly celebrate their achievements and well-deserved recognition," said Diane J. Brisebois, President and CEO, Retail Council of Canada.

About the Canadian Grand Prix New Product Awards program
RCC's Canadian Grand Prix New Product Awards is a highly regarded competition that celebrates the very best in new food and non-food grocery products. Industry recognized and consumer approved, these awards spotlight innovation, quality, and market impact across the grocery landscape. Earning a Canadian Grand Prix Award is a transformative milestone for companies, offering unparalleled exposure to key retailers, buyers, and consumers nationwide. Winners earn the privilege of displaying the esteemed Canadian Grand Prix seal on their products—an endorsement trusted by Canadians for over 30 years. Presenting sponsor Flipp, will feature the winners in their upcoming flyer, showcasing these outstanding products to a wide audience.

About Retail Council of Canada
Retail is Canada's largest private-sector employer with over 2.3 million Canadians working in our industry. This sector is a major economic contributor, generating more than $93 billion annually in wages and employee benefits. In 2024, core retail sales (excluding vehicles and gasoline) exceeded $508 billion. Retail Council of Canada (RCC) members account for more than two-thirds of these core retail sales and 95 per cent of the grocery market. Our membership extends across the country, embracing over 54,000 storefronts in diverse formats such as department, grocery, specialty, discount, independent retailers, online merchants, and quick service restaurants. As the Voice of Retail™ in Canada, RCC, a not-for-profit, industry-funded association, proudly represents retail businesses of all sizes, from small independents to large national chains, in communities nationwide. retailcouncil.org.

