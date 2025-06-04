Best new products of 2024 and grocery industry visionaries celebrated

TORONTO, June 4, 2025 /CNW/ - Retail Council of Canada (RCC) proudly announces the winners of the 32nd Annual Canadian Grand Prix New Product Awards. Honoured at tonight's prestigious Canadian Grand Prix New Products Gala, this year's 46 winners represent a vibrant mix of established retailers, suppliers, independent boutiques, and family-run businesses who are committed to delivering outstanding quality and groundbreaking innovation for consumers across Canada.

COMPANY PRODUCT Burnbrae Farms Limited EGGS2go! Burnbrae Farms Limited TERRABRAE Eggshell Soil Enhancer Burnbrae Farms Limited TERRABRAE Eggshell Soil Enhancer Café William Sailboat Coffee - Colombia Anei Calgary Co-operative Association Ltd. Cal & Gary's Artisan Pasta Cavendish Farms Quick Crisp Clover Leaf Seafoods Corp Clover Leaf Tuna Salad Dempster's Signature Dempster's Signature Brioche Style Gold Bread Federated Co-operatives Limited Co-op Gold Pork Carnita & Co-op Gold Beef Barbacoa Federated Co-operatives Limited Co-op Gold Perogies Federated Co-operatives Limited Co-op Gold Snack Mix Fromagerie L'Ancêtre Organic Grass Fed Cheddar Gray Ridge Eggs Conestoga Farms Free Run Omega-3 + Lutein Eggs Jordans Cereals No added Sugar Granola Kruger Products Inc. Scotties Ultra Soft Lantic Inc. Lantic Maple Pouches Loblaw Companies Limited President's Choice Honeycomb Clad Cookware Loblaw Companies Limited Northern Spanish-Style Basque Cheesecake Loblaw Companies Limited President's Choice Soups and Entrees Loblaw Companies Limited No Name Naturally Imperfect Strawberries Mandy's Salads Mandy's Dressings Medallion Milk Co Over the Moooon-Chocolate Milk Mix Metro Inc. Life Smart Organic Kombucha Metro Inc. Personnelle Baby Teether Metro Inc. Irrésistible Christmas Confectioneries Metro Inc. Personnelle Weighted Plush Toy Metro Inc. Personnelle Lubricated Latex Condoms Metro Inc. Irrésistible Beef Bavette Metro Inc. Selection Air Fryer Parchment Paper Liners Metro Inc. Life Smart Naturalia Oat Beverages Mimi Food Products Inc. Gourmet Pizza Express - Pizza Dough Balls Mondelez Canada OREO Nestlé Purina PetCare Tidy Cats® Tidycare™ Alert Multi-Cat Non-Clumping Litter Oggi Foods Napoletana Pattison Food Group Western Family Mayonnaise Style Dressing Pet Valu Canada Inc. Performatrin Culinary Gently Cooked Poptastic Poptastic Poptastic Poptastic Purdys Chocolatier Vegan Dark Chocolate Collection Rexall Pharmacy Group ULC Be Better Collagen Peptides Sobeys Inc. Compliments Mistletoe Wish Muffins Sobeys Inc. Chalo! Dahi Plain Yogurt Sobeys Inc. Panache Milk Chocolate Bark Unilever Canada Dove Serum Body Washes Collection

Additionally, special accolades were awarded:

Loblaw Companies Limited was honoured with both the All-Canadian trophy and Overall Consumer Value Award for their Northern Spanish-Style Basque Cheesecake .





. Mimi Food Products Inc. was recognized with the Excellence in Ethnic Product award for Gourmet Pizza Express - Pizza Dough Balls





Burnbrae Farms Limited earned distinction with the Innovation and Originality award for their TERRABRAE Eggshell Soil Enhancer.





Poptastic was lauded for their Innovative Packaging.

"The Canadian Grand Prix New Product Awards are more than a celebration—they're a catalyst for progress in our industry. For 32 years, Canadian companies of all sizes have risen to the challenge of meeting evolving consumer expectations with ingenuity, quality, and purpose," said Diane J. Brisebois, President & CEO, Retail Council of Canada. "RCC is proud to honour this year's winners and showcase how they're shaping the future of grocery in Canada with every innovation brought to shelf."

As part of the Canadian Grand Prix Award Gala, two exceptional leaders received the prestigious 2025 Canadian Grand Prix Lifetime Achievement Awards for their remarkable contributions to the retail industry and their communities. The 2025 recipients are Carmen Fortino, EVP National Supply Chain and Procurement, METRO Inc., and Gary Wade, President of Unilever Canada and CEO of Beauty and Wellbeing, North America. "These industry veterans have left a lasting impact on the retail industry and their communities, and we proudly celebrate their achievements and well-deserved recognition," said Diane J. Brisebois, President and CEO, Retail Council of Canada.

About the Canadian Grand Prix New Product Awards program

RCC's Canadian Grand Prix New Product Awards is a highly regarded competition that celebrates the very best in new food and non-food grocery products. Industry recognized and consumer approved, these awards spotlight innovation, quality, and market impact across the grocery landscape. Earning a Canadian Grand Prix Award is a transformative milestone for companies, offering unparalleled exposure to key retailers, buyers, and consumers nationwide. Winners earn the privilege of displaying the esteemed Canadian Grand Prix seal on their products—an endorsement trusted by Canadians for over 30 years. Presenting sponsor Flipp, will feature the winners in their upcoming flyer, showcasing these outstanding products to a wide audience.

About Retail Council of Canada

Retail is Canada's largest private-sector employer with over 2.3 million Canadians working in our industry. This sector is a major economic contributor, generating more than $93 billion annually in wages and employee benefits. In 2024, core retail sales (excluding vehicles and gasoline) exceeded $508 billion. Retail Council of Canada (RCC) members account for more than two-thirds of these core retail sales and 95 per cent of the grocery market. Our membership extends across the country, embracing over 54,000 storefronts in diverse formats such as department, grocery, specialty, discount, independent retailers, online merchants, and quick service restaurants. As the Voice of Retail™ in Canada, RCC, a not-for-profit, industry-funded association, proudly represents retail businesses of all sizes, from small independents to large national chains, in communities nationwide. retailcouncil.org.

