TORONTO, May 6, 2025 /CNW/ - Retail Council of Canada (RCC) and Food Health & Consumer Products of Canada (FHCP) are proud to announce that Gary Wade, President of Unilever Canada and CEO of Beauty & Wellbeing, North America, will be honoured with the prestigious Canadian Grand Prix Lifetime Achievement Award in recognition of his exceptional leadership and lifelong contributions to the Canadian consumer-packaged goods and retail industries.

Gary Wade, President, Unilever Canada, to receive 2025 Canadian Grand Prix Lifetime Achievement Award (CNW Group/Retail Council of Canada)

The Canadian Grand Prix Lifetime Achievement Award recognizes individuals or families who have demonstrated outstanding service and dedication to the Canadian retail and grocery industries. Recipients reflect the industry's spirit of community and trust. They have demonstrated a lifelong commitment to their companies' growth and innovation, to the communities they serve, and to philanthropy.

Over his past 30 years with Unilever, Gary has played a pivotal role in the company's success—culminating in his appointment as President of Unilever Canada in 2017, where he has been instrumental in driving consistent growth, expanding market share, and strengthening the presence of Unilever's trusted brands across the Canadian marketplace. Under his leadership, Unilever Canada has not only achieved strong commercial results but also demonstrated a deep commitment to sustainability, innovation, and consumer well-being.

In February 2024, Gary's role expanded to include CEO of Unilever's Beauty & Wellbeing division in North America. In this dual capacity, he now leads operations across both Canada and the United States, guiding the growth and innovation of some of the region's most iconic personal care and wellness brands.

Gary's industry influence extends well beyond Unilever. He has served as Chair of the Board for Food, Health & Consumer Products Canada (FHCP) and as Vice Chair of the Board for GS1 Canada, contributing valuable insight and advocacy that have shaped policy, advanced industry standards, and supported collaboration across sectors.

"Gary has consistently led the CPG industry through times of rapid change and uncertainty. His bold, innovative mindset and willingness to challenge convention have propelled the sector forward and inspired others to rethink how we build, deliver, and grow consumer brands", said FHCP CEO, Michael Graydon.

"Gary's deep understanding of the evolving consumer landscape has helped drive strategic partnerships that are reshaping the way brands and retailers collaborate. We join FHCP in applauding Gary for his outstanding leadership," said Diane J. Brisebois, President and CEO of Retail Council of Canada.

Mr. Wade joins a distinguished list of past Lifetime Achievement and Trailblazer recipients from across Canada that include Longo's President and CEO Anthony Longo and the Longo Family, Cindy and Tina Lee of T&T Supermarkets, Burnbrae Farms' President & CEO, Margaret Hudson, Pattison Food Group's President, Darrell Jones, Morrison Lamothe Inc & Club Coffee L.P. CEO, John Pigott, Metro Inc.'s Former Senior Vice President Procurement & Corporate Brands, Serge Boulanger, Kruger Products CEO Dino Bianco, and Sobeys Inc. President and CEO Michael Medline.

The Lifetime Achievement Award will be presented to Gary Wade at Retail Council of Canada's Canadian Grand Prix Awards Gala on June 4, 2025, at the Toronto Congress Centre.

Capping off RCCSTORE25, Canada's premier retail conference, the Canadian Grand Prix Awards Gala will celebrate innovation in food, non-food, CPG and private-label categories.. Taking place June 3–4, 2025, RCCSTORE25 will feature 75+ expert speakers and draw retail leaders from across North America and beyond.

Media are invited to attend this prestigious event celebrating Jenn Harper and other esteemed award recipients.

About Unilever in Canada

Unilever is one of the world's leading suppliers of Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Foods and Ice Cream products, with sales in over 190 countries and products used by 3.4 billion people every day. We have 128,000 employees and generated sales of €60.8 billion in 2024.

Our leading brands in Canada include Dove, Vaseline, Degree, Axe, SheaMoisture, TRESemmé, Knorr, Hellmann's, Breyers, Magnum, Ben & Jerry's, Liquid I.V., and OLLY.

For more information on Unilever Canada and visit: www.unilever.ca or www.unilever.ca/fr.

About Retail Council of Canada

Retail is Canada's largest private-sector employer with over 2.3 million Canadians working in our industry. This sector is a major economic contributor, generating more than $93 billion annually in wages and employee benefits. In 2024, core retail sales (excluding vehicles and gasoline) exceeded $507 billion. Retail Council of Canada (RCC) members account for more than two-thirds of these core retail sales and 95 per cent of the grocery market. Our membership extends across the country, embracing over 54,000 storefronts in diverse formats such as department, grocery, specialty, discount, independent retailers, online merchants, and quick service restaurants. As the Voice of Retail™ in Canada, RCC, a not-for-profit, industry-funded association, proudly represents retail businesses of all sizes, from small independents to large national chains, in communities nationwide. retailcouncil.org.

About Food, Health & Consumer Products of Canada

FHCP is the voice of the food, health, and consumer product industry that employs more than 350,000 Canadians across businesses of all sizes that manufacture and distribute the safe, high-quality products that are at the heart of healthy homes, healthy communities, and a healthy Canada. Learn more at www.fhcp.ca and www.oneveryshelf.ca and follow us at @FHCP_PASC.

