Celebrate recipients' bravery, dedication, and professionalism towards the shared goal of fighting financial crimes

Halifax, NS, Aug. 12, 2024 /CNW/ - The Canadian Bankers Association (CBA) will honour dedicated police officers and members of emergency services tonight at the Canadian Association of Chiefs of Police Annual Summit in Halifax. They will be presented with the Canadian Banks' Law Enforcement Award (CBLEA) in recognition of their exceptional efforts to investigate crimes against banks in Canada, and protect employees and their customers.

Police officers awarded the Canadian Banks' Law Enforcement Award. (CNW Group/Canadian Bankers Association)

These winners are representatives from the Toronto Police Service, the Saanich and Victoria Police Departments in British Columbia, the Greater Victoria Emergency Response Team (GVERT), BC Emergency Communications Services; E-Comm Dispatch, and BC Ambulance Service.

Individual Award – presented to Detective Constable Micheal Lane of the Toronto Police Service for putting together a plan that took down a group of organized criminals working to defraud Canadian financial institutions of millions of dollars.





– presented to of the for putting together a plan that took down a group of organized criminals working to defraud Canadian financial institutions of millions of dollars. Group Award – presented to representatives from the Saanich and Victoria Police Departments, B.C., the Greater Victoria Emergency Response Team (GVERT), BC Emergency Communications Services and BC Ambulance Service for their outstanding coordinated efforts in protecting civilians from two armed suspects attempting to rob a financial institution.

"It has always been top priority for banks in Canada to maintain financial stability and safeguard their customers' financial and personal information. Tonight, we pay tribute to our CBLEA recipients for their bravery, dedication, and professionalism towards the shared goal of fighting financial crimes," said Anthony G. Ostler, President and CEO, Canadian Bankers Association. "We are proud to continue our collaboration with law enforcement and the government in our common fight against evolving fraud and security issues."

About the Award Recipients

Individual Award

Detective Constable Micheal Lane

Organized Crime Enforcement, Major Fraud Section – Toronto Police Service

In 2020, Detective Constable Micheal Lane led Project FRIENDS and initiated an investigation involving a group of organized criminals based in the Greater Toronto Area. These suspected criminals were working to systematically defraud millions of dollars from targeted Canadian financial institutions.

Detective Constable Lane put together an asset forfeiture strategy and managed to identify shell companies used for laundering the proceeds and money mules used in Canada and internationally. His efforts with Project FRIENDS resulted in the arrest of seven people, 23 charges laid to date with two convictions so far, and the downfall of an illegal bitcoin mining farm. Additional criminal investigations and arrests continued.

His effort with this case has made a positive impact on the Canadian banking system and the country's economy.

Group Award

Saanich & Victoria Police Departments, British Columbia

Greater Victoria Emergency Response Team – GVERT

Saanich Police Department

Saanich Police C Platoon

Victoria Police Department – C Watch

BC Emergency Communications Services; E – Comm 911

BC Ambulance Service

In 2022, two armed suspects entered a Bank of Montreal branch in Saanich, B.C. and demanded cash. Twenty-two civilians, including staff and customers, were endangered. A nearby individual called 911 and the cry for help was attended by the Greater Victoria Emergency Response Team (GVERT). Officers from the Saanich and Victoria Police Departments protected the general public by cordoning off the area.

An exchange of gunfire resulted in the death of the two-armed suspects and injured six police officers. Trained medics of the GVERT provided lifesaving treatments.

A further investigation determined that the suspects' vehicle contained a large amount of ammunition and explosives that could have caused more injuries or death. Officers from the Saanich and Victoria Police Departments, including the GVERT, Patrol Divisions, E – Comm Dispatch and BC Ambulance, risked their lives to protect their community.

About the Canadian Banks' Law Enforcement Award (CBLEA)

Since its creation in 1972, nearly 300 Canadian Banks' Law Enforcement Awards have been presented to police officers for their outstanding bravery, dedication and other noteworthy achievements in combating crimes against Canada's banks. Award recipients are nominated by their peers, other law enforcement agencies and bank members across Canada. For additional information, please visit www.cba.ca/award

About the Canadian Bankers Association

The Canadian Bankers Association is the voice of more than 60 domestic and foreign banks that help drive Canada's economic growth and prosperity. The CBA advocates for public policies that contribute to a sound, thriving banking system to ensure Canadians can succeed in their financial goals. www.cba.ca.

Follow the CBA on Twitter: @CdnBankers

Follow the CBA on LinkedIn

SOURCE Canadian Bankers Association

Maggie Cheung, Manager, Media Relations, Canadian Bankers Association, (437) 778-7857, [email protected]