TORONTO, Aug. 19, 2024 /CNW/ - The Canadian Bankers Association (CBA) is now accepting nominations for the 2024 Canadian Banks' Law Enforcement Award (CBLEA) from banks and law enforcement agencies in Canada. Through the CBLEA, the banking sector honours members of law enforcement who go above and beyond the call of duty through diligent police work that fights financial crimes and protects bank employees and customers.

"It has always been top priority for banks in Canada to maintain financial stability and safeguard their customers' financial and personal information," said Anthony Ostler, President and Chief Executive Officer, Canadian Bankers Association. " Since 1972, the CBLEA has continued to award law enforcement for their fight against financial crimes toward Canadian banks. We look forward to reviewing the new nominations and celebrating the next set of winners at our next ceremony."

All nominations must be submitted to the CBA by October 21st, 2024 and the awards will be presented at the annual summit of the Canadian Association of Chiefs of Police next year.

Nomination form can be downloaded here.

Completed forms should be sent to [email protected] for consideration.

Eligibility

The CBLEA can be presented to a sworn member of law enforcement, including Special Constables, and sworn auxiliary Peace Officers, for exceptional achievement in an investigation involving Canadian banks. Officers can be awarded for either an Individual or a Group (Team) achievement. The criteria for nominations are as follows:

Individual : This award is presented to a sworn member of law enforcement for a unique investigation (not just high profile) involving a bank. The officer has displayed exceptional diligence to overcome obstacles and extenuating circumstances. This award may also be presented in cases where the officer knowingly placed themselves at great risk (threat of serious bodily harm or death, imminent danger, etc.) during the protection of life involving a bank employee, customer or bank property.





Additional information about the nomination process and eligibility, as well as a list of past award recipients, can be found on the CBA website. Nominations may be submitted by members of law enforcement or bank security personnel.

About the Canadian Banks' Law Enforcement Award

Since its creation in 1972, over 300 officers and law enforcement staff from across Canada have been honoured with the Canadian Banks' Law Enforcement Award for their outstanding bravery, dedication, and other noteworthy achievements in combating crimes against Canada.

About the Canadian Bankers Association

The Canadian Bankers Association is the voice of more than 60 domestic and foreign banks that help drive Canada's economic growth and prosperity. The CBA advocates for public policies that contribute to a sound, thriving banking system to ensure Canadians can succeed in their financial goals. www.cba.ca

