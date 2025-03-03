TORONTO, March 3, 2025 /CNW/ - As scammers continue to grow smarter and more sophisticated, the Canadian Bankers Association (CBA) is using Fraud Prevention Month to continue strengthening Canadians' knowledge about how they can stay a step ahead. As part of the CBA's ongoing commitment to safeguarding Canadians from financial fraud, "Your Bank Will Never Ask" will help consumers detect fraudulent communications, with a focus on tactics used in emerging threats such as false representative scams and AI-generated scams.

"With the growing epidemic of fraud and scams in Canada and globally, we are working to help Canadians build their defenses against malicious acts," said Anthony G. Ostler, President and Chief Executive Officer, CBA. "By educating consumers about what their bank will never ask and how to spot scams, we aim to help reduce the risk of financial fraud and enhance public awareness."

As recent news cycles have shown an increase in certain types of fraud, including false representative scams and AI-generated scams, the CBA has new and updated articles and resources available on its website and social channels to help Canadians better protect themselves from these emerging threats.

The content, meant to be engaging and interactive, will help with tips on how to spot and avoid scams:

Your Bank Will Never Ask

Reminders on the types of communications or requests your bank will never make, such as asking for sensitive information via email or text, or for remote access to your computer.

Spotting AI-Generated Scams

Educational content on how to detect AI-generated fraud and protect oneself from these sophisticated scams.

Tools at Your Fingertips

Information on available fraud prevention toolkits, quizzes to test your scam detection skills, and additional resources on the CBA website.

The campaign aligns with the national Fraud Prevention Month campaign launched by the Canadian Anti-Fraud Center, the Competition Bureau and the Royal Canadian Mounted Police. All social content will link back to the official hashtag #FPM2025 to amplify national efforts to counter fraud.

About the Canadian Bankers Association

The Canadian Bankers Association is the voice of more than 60 domestic and foreign banks that help drive Canada's economic growth and prosperity. The CBA advocates for public policies that contribute to a sound, thriving banking system to ensure Canadians can succeed in their financial goals. www.cba.ca.

Follow the CBA on Twitter: @CdnBankers

Follow the CBA on LinkedIn

SOURCE Canadian Bankers Association

Maggie Cheung, Manager, Media Relations at CBA, (437) 778-7857, [email protected]