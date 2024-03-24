Winners announced for The 53rd Annual JUNO Awards, celebrating Canadian music excellence, live on CBC

The Beaches take home Rock Album of the Year and Group of the Year Presented by SiriusXM Canada and

Charlotte Cardin takes home Pop Album of the Year and Album of the Year Presented by Music Canada

Award-winner actor and Halifax native Elliot Page presented the prestigious 2024 Humanitarian Award to Tegan and Sara

Hip-Hop pioneer Maestro Fresh Wes was inducted into the Canadian Music Hall of Fame by Canadian Hip-Hop ambassador Kardinal Offishall; his Induction was Presented by TD Bank Group.

HALIFAX, NS, March 24, 2024 /CNW/ - The Canadian Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences (CARAS) and CBC celebrated Canada's Biggest Night in Music at The 53rd Annual JUNO Awards Broadcast. Hosted by singer, songwriter and pop superstar Nelly Furtado, the awards were broadcast from Scotiabank Centre in Halifax.

JUNOS' Anne Murray presented the Group of the Year Presented by SiriusXM Canada to The Beaches. TALK with Breakthrough Artist of the Year Presented by FACTOR, The Government of Canada and Canada's Private Radio Broadcasters and Charlotte Cardin won Album of the Year Presented by Music Canada for her hit album "99 nights."

Fans around the worldwere given the option to vote for the TikTok JUNO Fan Choice, which was awarded to Karan Aujla.

The induction of Maestro Fresh Wes, presented by Kardinal Offishall into the Canadian Music Hall of Fame, by JUNOS Premier Sponsor, TD.

The MusiCounts Teacher of the Year Award, presented by Anthem Entertainment, was awarded to, Stephen Richardson (École St. Joseph School, Yellowknife, NT).

The roster of presenters included CBC's This Hour Has 22 Minutes host, Aba Amuquandoh, talented drag artist Anita LandBack, Canadian legend Jim Cuddy, co-founder and executive director of the Wabanaki Two-Spirit Alliance John R Sylliboy, Actor Jonny Harris from CBC's Murdoch Mysteries, 2024 Single of the Year and Breakthrough Artist of the Year Presented by FACTOR, the Government of Canada and Canada's Private Radio Broadcasters nominee LU KALA, 2024 Reggae Recording of the Year nominee Omega Mighty, Minister of Canadian Heritage The Honourable Pascale St-Onge and JUNO Award winner William Prince.

