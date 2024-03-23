Winners Announced for the 2024 JUNO Opening Night Awards Presented by Music Canada

Tate McRae takes home two awards for Single of the Year Presented by YouTube and Artist of the Year Presented by SiriusXM Canada

Special honours presented to Chip Sutherland (Walt Grealis Special Achievement Award) and performances from Aqyila, Begonia, Jah'Mila, Lili-Ann De Francesco and LU KALA.

HALIFAX, NS, March 23, 2024 /CNW/ - The Canadian Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences (CARAS) celebrated the artists and industry veterans at the top of Canada's music scene this evening at the 2024 JUNO Opening Night Awards Presented by Music Canada, at the Halifax Convention Centre. The industry event was co-hosted by Aba Amuquandoh and Damhnait Doyle, featuring the presentation of 40+ JUNO Awards including Chip Sutherland receiving the Walt Grealis Special Achievement Award.

The JUNO Opening Night Awards Presented by Music Canada put a spotlight on Canadian music veterans, but also 17 awards going to first-time winners: The Beaches (Rock Album of the Year), Tate McRae (Artist of the Year Presented by SiriusXM Canada, Single of the Year Presented by YouTube), New West (Breakthrough Group of the Year Presented by FACTOR, The Government of Canada and Canada's Private Radio Broadcasters), Aysanabee (Songwriter of the Year Presented by SOCAN, Alternative Album of the Year), Colin Stetson (Instrumental Album of the Year), Les Cowboys Fringants & l'Orchestre symphonique de Montréal (Francophone Album of the Year), Orchestre classique de Montréal, conducted by/dirigé par Jacques Lacombe (Classical Album of the Year).

Nicole Lizée (Classical Composition of the Year), Blue Moon Marquee (Blues Album of the Year), K-Anthony (Contemporary Christian/Gospel Album of the Year), Bambii (Electronic Album of the Year Presented by Nissan), Crypotopsy (Metal/Hard Music Album of the Year), Amanda Marshall (Adult Contemporary Album of the Year), Kyle Brownrigg (Comedy Album of the Year Presented by SiriusXM Canada), Aqyila (Traditional R&B/Soul Recording of the Year), BLOND:ISH (Underground Dance Single of the Year), Joel Wood (Traditional Indigenous Artist Or Group of the Year)

Nova Scotia-born Feist took home her fourteenth JUNO Award, Adult Alternative Album of the Year Presented by Long & Mcquade Musical Instruments with The Swinging Belles winning Children's Album of the Year.

Publicity photos available here.

For promotional graphics, social copy, and logos available here English Version | French Version

FOR A COMPLETE LIST OF WINNERS AT THE 2024 JUNO OPENING NIGHT AWARDS, GO TO WWW.JUNOAWARDS.CA.

SOURCE CARAS

For further information: Shania Simon, Edelman, [email protected]