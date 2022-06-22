Wings Over Water documentary captivates audiences with a bird's eye view of the Prairies TELUS World of Science - Edmonton hosts Canadian premiere of 3D IMAX® film

EDMONTON, AB, June 22, 2022 /CNW/ - A stunning new nature documentary, Wings Over Water, will make its Canadian debut this Friday at the TELUS World of Science - Edmonton. The IMAX® film follows the migratory journeys of three bird species that make remarkable, and often harrowing, flights to the wetlands of North America's prairies to breed and raise their young. Audiences will be captivated by the stories of the sandhill crane, yellow warbler and mallard as they soar across one of the most important—yet little known—ecosystems on the continent.

Known as the Prairie Pothole Region, this iconic landscape spans southern Alberta, Saskatchewan and Manitoba, extending into North Dakota, South Dakota, Iowa, Minnesota and Montana. It was created when receding glaciers scraped across North America and left behind millions of shallow pools, or "potholes." Sixty per cent of North America's ducks are hatched here, and hundreds of species of shore birds and songbirds rely on the Prairie Pothole Region for survival.

Narrated by award-winning actor Michael Keaton, Wings Over Water was produced with the support of Ducks Unlimited Canada (DUC).

"We are proud to be a funding partner of this engaging film that showcases the importance of conserving the Prairie Pothole Region," says Thorsten Hebben, DUC's manager of provincial operations in Alberta. "The habitat that we help conserve is critical to the birds featured in this movie and hundreds of other species of wildlife. We're excited for audiences to experience its majestic beauty in 3D IMAX® format."

As beautiful and important as the Prairie Pothole Region is, it is among the most threatened ecosystems in North America. Up to 50 per cent of wetlands in the Prairie Pothole Region have been drained, with thousands of acres more lost each year.

"When people of all ages and from all walks of life watch this film, they will have a better understanding of why we must work together to conserve these natural habitats," says Hebben. "In addition to providing essential habitat for birds and other wildlife, pothole wetlands provide many environmental benefits to people and communities. They guard against the effects of floods and droughts, store vast amounts of carbon and keep harmful pollutants from entering our rivers, lakes and drinking water sources."

DUC welcomes nature enthusiasts to visit the TELUS World of Science - Edmonton between 11:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m. on Saturday June 25 and Sunday June 26 to learn more about the film and conservation work being delivered across the Prairies.

Those inspired by the film can support conservation efforts by donating to DUC at www.ducks.ca/wow. For a limited time, thanks to the generous support of corporate partner TELUS, donations will be matched to double the impact.

About Ducks Unlimited Canada: Ducks Unlimited Canada (DUC) is the leader in wetland conservation. A registered charity, DUC uses sound science and partners with government, industry, non-profit organizations, Indigenous Peoples and landowners to conserve wetlands that are critical to waterfowl, wildlife and the environment. To learn more about DUC's innovative environmental solutions and services, visit www.ducks.ca

