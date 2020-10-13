TORONTO, Oct. 13, 2020 /CNW/ - OLG's new LIGHTNING LOTTO game has struck at Ontario lottery retailers with a growing jackpot that can be won instantly in-store. This game is the first in Ontario where the winning numbers are drawn daily before sales begin, so each ticket has a chance to win the top prize – a jackpot that starts at $125,000 and grows with each play – as soon as it is purchased.

"Imagine winning a jackpot as fast as lightning," said Lori Sullivan, OLG's Chief Operating Officer. "LIGHTNING LOTTO is the first lottery draw game in Ontario where players don't have to wait to find out if they've won a jackpot, because the draw has already happened! OLG continues to innovate and create unique products to give our players – existing and new – choice in the games and the way they play."

When a LIGHTNING LOTTO ticket is requested the lottery terminal screen will play an animated lightning bolt and thunder crack, creating excitement for the player and others in the store.

How to Play:

LIGHTNING LOTTO is $2 per play by Quick Pick and available exclusively at lottery retailers.

per play by Quick Pick and available exclusively at lottery retailers. The jackpot starts at $125,000 and each LIGHTNING LOTTO play purchased contributes to the growing jackpot.

and each LIGHTNING LOTTO play purchased contributes to the growing jackpot. When the jackpot is won, it resets to $125,000 and starts to grow again. The jackpot can be won more than once a day! If it is not won, the jackpot amount carries over to the next day.

and starts to grow again. The jackpot can be won more than once a day! If it is not won, the jackpot amount carries over to the next day. Each play consists of three lines of five numbers from 1 to 49.

You can buy up to five plays on a ticket. LIGHTNING LOTTO is a pay before you play game.

Other available prizes range from $2 to $5,000 .

to . Odds of winning any prize are 1 in 4.47.

Match all five numbers in any one line on your LIGHTNING LOTTO ticket with those drawn earlier that day to win the jackpot.

LIGHTNING LOTTO tickets can only be redeemed at an OLG lottery retailer or the OLG Prize Centre.

LIGHTNING LOTTO Quick Picks and winning numbers are determined by using Random Number Generator technology. Every draw is overseen and audited both by OLG and independent third-party experts to ensure the game's integrity.

Sales for LIGHTNING LOTTO began today at OLG's nearly 10,000 retail outlets across the province. For more information on How to Play as well as full prize details and odds of winning, visit OLG.ca.

