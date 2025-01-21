OLG RECOGNIZED AS ONE OF CANADA'S BEST EMPLOYERS FOUR YEARS IN A ROW

TORONTO, Jan. 21, 2025 /CNW/ - The Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation (OLG) is thrilled to have been selected for Forbes' prestigious list of Canada's Best Employers for the fourth consecutive year. This year, OLG moved up 27 spots on the list of companies recognized.

"It is an honour to be recognized on Forbes' list of top employers in Canada again this year — and it is incredibly gratifying to know that so many of our team members would recommend OLG as a great place to work," said Duncan Hannay, OLG's President and CEO. "The many ways we play as one team to deliver on our commitment to Ontario is what makes me most proud to be an OLGer. Our employees care for Ontario communities, dedicating their hearts and minds to their work, every single day — and it shows!"

Canada's Best Employers 2025 were identified through an independent survey of over 40,000 Canada based employees working for companies employing at least 500 people within Canada. The study primarily focused on personal evaluations given by the employees themselves, but also included public evaluations given by friends and family members of employees, or members of the public who work in the same industry.

"What makes this recognition so special is that it is employee driven and that is a powerful testament to the pride OLGers have in the work we do together," said Esther Zdolec, OLG's Senior Vice President of People and Culture. "I am proud to work alongside all OLGers as we continue to build a workplace that is inclusive, innovative and engaging — a place where different perspectives and backgrounds are truly valued and celebrated."

OLG is a crown agency that contributes to a better Ontario by delivering great entertainment experiences for our customers. Acting in a socially responsible way, OLG conducts and manages land-based gaming facilities; the sale of province-wide lottery games; Internet gaming; and the delivery of bingo and other electronic gaming products at Charitable Gaming Centres. OLG is also helping support the horse racing industry in Ontario. Since 1975, OLG has generated approximately $62 billion for the people and Province of Ontario to support key government priorities like health care; the treatment and prevention of problem gambling; and support for amateur athletes. Each year profits from OLG's operations also support host communities, Ontario First Nations, lottery retailers and local charities across the province.

