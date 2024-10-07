OLG TO HOST NASPL '25 CONFERENCE IN NIAGARA FALLS

TORONTO, Oct. 7, 2024 /CNW/ - The Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation (OLG) is thrilled to be selected to host the 2025 North American Association of State and Provincial Lotteries ("NASPL") Annual Conference and Trade Show in beautiful Niagara Falls, Ontario.

The 2025 NASPL Annual Conference and Trade Show will run from September 9-12, 2025. The conference brings people together from the United States, Canada, and around the world, with a focus on education, networking, and the advancement of the sector.

"We are excited to host the NASPL conference in 2025 — the same year OLG celebrates its 50th anniversary of delivering fun and excitement to Ontarians," said Duncan Hannay, President and CEO of OLG. "Over the last 50 years, the lottery industry in North America has changed significantly and we're proud to be part of an event that will explore the opportunities that lie ahead for lottery in the next 50 years and beyond".

OLG is working with NASPL as they put together an agenda of speakers and panels for the 2025 conference that will look towards the future of lottery. Topics will include challenges and opportunities presented by Artificial Intelligence, the importance of strong cybersecurity, and strategies to attract new audiences.

"With membership representing 53 lottery organizations across North America, NASPL serves as a platform for sharing exclusive research and data, standards and best practices, and networking and learning opportunities," said David Gale, NASPL's Executive Director. "Our annual conference is central to that purpose. This year, we are also excited to bring back our annual trade show, featuring the vendor community and Associate Member partners who are vital contributors to our mission. We are delighted to bring this premiere industry event to Niagara Falls, Canada, in 2025."

For more information about NASPL and the annual conference, visit https://www.naspl.org.

OLG is a crown agency that contributes to a better Ontario by delivering great entertainment experiences for our customers. Acting in a socially responsible way, OLG conducts and manages land-based gaming facilities; the sale of province-wide lottery games; Internet gaming; and the delivery of bingo and other electronic gaming products at Charitable Gaming Centres. OLG is also helping support the horse racing industry in Ontario. Since 1975, OLG has generated approximately $59 billion for the people and Province of Ontario to support key government priorities like health care; the treatment and prevention of problem gambling; and support for amateur athletes. Each year profits from OLG's operations also support host communities, Ontario First Nations, lottery retailers and local charities across the province.

Play for Ontario - 100 per cent of OLG's profits are invested in Ontario

