William Thomas Digital Recognized as One of Canada's Top Growing Companies

TORONTO, Sept. 24, 2021 /CNW/ - Toronto-based CRM and personalization agency William Thomas Digital (WTD) continues to thrive, with today's announcement of its 110th spot within the esteemed 2021 Report on Business ranking of Canada's 448 Top Growing Companies.

"The rapid acceleration of digital adoption over the past two years has fortified our growth at WTD," notes Emma Lyndon, Chief Operating Officer at William Thomas Digital.

"We were able to scale quickly because we're a purpose-built agency that specializes in 1:1. And as budgets expanded to include digital transformation initiatives in addition to lights-on, 1:1 programming, we had the specialized expertise, proven results, and repeatable processes to advance our clients across the spectrum."

A Multi-Year Success Story

Canada's Top Growing Companies ranks Canadian companies on three-year revenue growth, and WTD earned its spot with a three-year growth of 511%.

"While the pandemic caused brands to turn towards our area of expertise, WTD has been lucky to work and grow with some of Canada's best-known brands since opening our doors in 2017," explains Managing Director Greg Elliott.

"We simply believe that nothing drives business like resilient customer relationships, and we've built an unparalleled team of strategists, technologists and passionate marketers who strive to develop personalized experiences that go beyond what's thought possible, to create relationships that endure. Whether it's an email campaign or an omnichannel strategy, we push ourselves to make customers feel seen and supported, to make the digital feel human, bring brands to life, and help marketing serve as a tool for good – while meeting and exceeding our clients' targets.

We're honored to have found wonderful partners for whom this resonates, and whose trust has resulted in our incredible growth."

In securing its spot on the list, WTD joins an inspiring host of Canadian leaders, disruptors and innovators.

"As we look toward the future, Canada's Top Growing Companies offer both inspiration and practical insights for other firms facing similar challenges," says James Cowan, Editor of Report on Business magazine. "The entrepreneurs behind these companies are smart, tenacious and unwavering in their commitment to their goals."

"Any business leader seeking inspiration should look no further than the 448 businesses on this year's Report on Business ranking of Canada's Top Growing Companies," says Phillip Crawley, Publisher and CEO of The Globe and Mail. "Their growth helps to make Canada a better place, and we are proud to bring their stories to our readers."

About Canada's Top Growing Companies

Launched in 2019, the Canada's Top Growing Companies editorial ranking aims to celebrate entrepreneurial achievement in Canada by identifying and amplifying the success of growth-minded, independent businesses in Canada. It is a voluntary program; companies had to complete an in-depth application process in order to qualify. In total, 448 companies earned a spot on this year's ranking.

The full list of 2021 winners, and accompanying editorial coverage, is published in the October issue of Report on Business magazine—out now—and online.

About William Thomas Digital

William Thomas Digital is one of North America's leading Digital Messaging, CRM and personalized experiences agencies. We help organizations of all sizes develop powerful customer relationships, by delivering increasingly individualized messages across Email, Mobile Push, SMS, Social, Web, Marketing Automation and Chat. Some of Canada's most successful brands in the Loyalty, Retail, CPG, B2B, and financial services sectors work with William Thomas Digital's CRM subject matter experts to create lasting relationships, increase lifetime value, capture wallet share, build loyalty and elevate their brand above competitors. Some of those brands include: SCENE Loyalty, Loblaw, The Body Shop, Scotiabank, Rogers, Shopify and more. Learn more at: http://www.williamthomasdigital.com.

About The Globe and Mail

The Globe and Mail is Canada's foremost news media company, leading the national discussion and causing policy change through brave and independent journalism since 1844. With award-winning coverage of business, politics and national affairs, The Globe and Mail newspaper reaches 6.4 million readers every week in print or digital formats, and Report on Business magazine reaches 2 million readers in print and digital every issue. The Globe and Mail's investment in innovative data science means that as the world continues to change, so does The Globe. The Globe and Mail is owned by Woodbridge, the investment arm of the Thomson family.

