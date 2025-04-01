William Thomas Digital Appoints Scott Jamieson as Chief Growth Officer to Accelerate North American Expansion and Reinforce Leadership in Personalized, Agentic Customer Experience

TORONTO, April 1, 2025 /CNW/ - William Thomas Digital (WTD) is excited to announce the appointment of Scott Jamieson as Chief Growth Officer, a key hire that reinforces the agency's bold growth trajectory and continued expansion across North America and into international markets.

Scott Jamieson - Chief Growth Officer (CNW Group/William Thomas Digital Inc.)

With more than 20 years of experience driving growth and transformation across global marketing and technology firms, Jamieson brings a unique blend of commercial leadership, operational rigor, and customer-centric thinking. He joins WTD from Monks., where he served as Global VP of the Salesforce Practice, helping build one of the largest Salesforce practices in the world while leading teams across North America, EMEA, and APAC. He has also held senior roles at several other leading CRM agencies, guiding international growth and helping clients unlock meaningful business impact through digital transformation.

This move reflects WTD's continued investment in the future of customer experience — one that is intelligent, personalized, and agentic by design — and strengthens the agency's growing network of strategic platform partnerships.

"We're building something special at WTD — a next-generation agency designed for how customer experience should work today and where it's going tomorrow," said Greg Elliott, Managing Director at William Thomas Digital. "Scott's leadership will help us scale that vision, grow into new markets, and deepen our ability to deliver intelligent, personalized, agentic experiences that move the needle for our clients. This is a big moment for us, and we couldn't be more excited about what's coming next."

In his new role, Jamieson will lead WTD's growth function, with a focus on driving new growth opportunities, building strategic partnerships, and supporting the agency's long-term expansion plan across North America and beyond.

"After years of working with some of the biggest agencies and platforms in the world, I was looking for a place with real momentum, a strong point of view, and the courage to build what's next," said Jamieson. "WTD checks every box. The team is sharp, the work is ambitious, and the vision for where the agency is headed is bold and inspiring. I'm excited to roll up my sleeves and help take it to the next level."

Jamieson will split his time between Toronto and South Carolina, working closely with WTD's leadership, clients, and partners across North America.

To learn more about William Thomas Digital or explore partnership opportunities, visit williamthomasdigital.com or contact us directly.

About William Thomas Digital

William Thomas Digital is a full-service connected experiences agency helping ambitious brands shape the future of customer experience. Known for its human-centered, tech-enabled, and data-smart approach, WTD specializes in designing personalized and agentic 1:1 ecosystems that deliver measurable growth and lasting customer devotion.

