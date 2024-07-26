TORONTO, July 26, 2024 /CNW/ - Four months after strengthening its Strategic Leadership team to set the course for continued growth, Toronto-based personalization and marketing transformation agency William Thomas Digital (WTD) announces its next wave of leadership enhancements with an investment in next-gen creative excellence and a series of strategic promotions.

Next-Gen Creative Excellence

William Thomas Digital Bolsters Leadership, Strengthens Next-Gen Capabilities (CNW Group/William Thomas Digital Inc.)

Rado Ratkovic is hired as Creative Director, bringing 20+ years' experience in creative leadership roles. Previously serving as Creative Director and Digital Design Director for Rangle, Wunderman Thompson, Bond, and Klick Health, Rado has earned a reputation as a peerless collaborator, leader, and creative innovator, with skills that will strengthen WTD's creative capabilities, and accelerate its leadership across next-gen technologies and experiences.

Rado joins the agency's integrated, poly-disciplinary Strategy house, within which Creative, Strategy, UX, and Insights cross-pollinate to fuel the agency's globally recognized products and experiences.

Strategic Promotions

Sheng Sinn is promoted to Chief Client Officer, a role from which his unyielding commitment to excellence and superior client service will touch WTD's full roster of clients. Drawing from more than 20 years across Havas, Leo Burnett, BBDO, DDB, Wunderman Thomson and others, Sheng has been instrumental in strengthening WTD's client service practice, passionately serving as strategic advisor for his portfolio of clients. From the Kraft Heinz Company (KHC), to Four Seasons, VinFast and Indochino, Sheng's delivered CX and 1:1 SME that's guided transformative initiatives and considerable results. Shifting into his new role, Sinn's mandate will include activating the full potential of the client service team across all clients, to set a new standard of excellence in client-agency partnerships and personalized customer experiences.

Ruth Bastedo is promoted to VP, Senior Business Consultant. This newly created role will leverage Ruth's strengths identifying strategic opportunities for businesses of all scales and specializations, and her entrepreneurial growth orientation honed over decades in the industry. From co-founding two successful digital agencies to helping several independent Canadian agencies build digital-first businesses, to driving strategic growth at Gravity Partners and across her WTD portfolio including Arc'teryx, Sun Life, Rogers, Corpay, and Lindt, Ruth has built a mighty reputation for helping clients detect and claim white space opportunities, serve untapped wants and needs, and drive greater synergies across brand and marketing strategies. In her new role, Ruth will work with the Strategy, Client Service and Growth teams to maximize growth across the agency at a time of unprecedented opportunity.

"As a purpose-built agency, we're committed to keeping our clients two steps ahead," explains Greg Elliott, Managing Director at William Thomas Digital. "And that means leveraging our agility as an independent agency to make big decisions and bold moves in ways others can't – just as advancements in data, tech and consumer behaviours converge to drive watershed change."

Emma Lyndon, COO, adds, "These promotions and Rado's hire are a promise to our clients. We're fully invested in building the agency that will carry them into the future, with senior roles in place to identify untapped growth, fully realize the opportunity creatively - and then deliver exceptionally."

About William Thomas Digital

William Thomas Digital is at the forefront of creating personalized customer experiences, combining data-driven insights and technological innovation to craft engagements that resonate deeply with consumers. A trusted partner to some of North America's leading brands, WTD is committed to driving growth for brands, establishing new benchmarks in customer loyalty, and delivering unforgettable experiences.

SOURCE William Thomas Digital Inc.

For further information: Greg Elliott, Managing Director, William Thomas Digital, [email protected]