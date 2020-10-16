William Thomas Digital Recognized as One of Canada's Fastest-Growing Companies

TORONTO, Oct. 15, 2020 /CNW/ - Toronto-based CRM and personalization agency William Thomas Digital (WTD) has been recognized as one of Canada's Fastest-Growing Companies, taking the 50th position in Canada's prestigious 2020 STARTUP LIST among a cross-industry cohort of innovators, disruptors and leaders.

"As a purpose-built personalization agency specializing in CRM, we pride ourselves on building relationships that drive growth for our clients," notes Emma Lyndon, Chief Operating Officer of William Thomas Digital.

"To be recognized for our own growth is a powerful validation of what we deliver."

Commitment, Expertise and Agility

William Thomas Digital launched in 2017 with a singular goal: to redefine what's possible when marketing technology expertise is matched with strategic smarts and an unyielding commitment to customer experience excellence. It is an offering that has resonated with some of North America's largest and best-known brands, including Loblaw, SCENE, Lindt, OxiClean and Cadillac Fairview.

But helping accelerate the agency's growth is a start-up mentality that ensures WTD and its clients are well-positioned to respond to changes in consumer expectations and behaviors.

"We're a highly collaborative, deeply specialized, platform-agnostic team," explains Greg Elliott, Founder and Managing Director.

"We bring keenly honed, specialized skillsets to uncover our clients' challenges, then deliver strategic, data-driven, experience solutions across any technology stack – with a bias towards personalization, testing and innovation."

The results are reflected in WTD's 535% 2-year revenue growth.

"The companies on the 2020 Growth List are really exceptional. Their stories are a masterclass in how to survive when the economy throws a curveball. Despite turbulence, 2020 Growth List companies showed resilience, spirit and, most importantly, empathy and strong leadership," says Susan Grimbly, Growth List Editor.

"As we celebrate over 30 years of the Canada's Fastest-Growing Companies program, it's encouraging to see that the heart of Canada's entrepreneurial community beats strong, even in tough times."

Looking ahead to 2021, William Thomas Digital will continue to focus on growth and advancement with an unwavering goal: To push the bounds of marketing technology to create enduring customer relationships that drive business return.

