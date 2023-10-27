William Thomas Digital Named one of the Fastest Growing Agencies Worldwide by Adweek

TORONTO, Oct. 27, 2023 /CNW/ - William Thomas Digital (WTD), a leading CRM and 1:1 personalization agency, is thrilled to announce it has been named the 66th Fastest Growing Agency in the world by AdWeek, a leading industry authority.

This marks the second time WTD has received this recognition from AdWeek, less than one month after securing for the third time a spot on The Globe and Mail's annual list of the "Top Growing Companies in Canada."

"We couldn't be happier or prouder of this recognition as a Canadian agency on the global stage," remarked Greg Elliott, Managing Director of William Thomas Digital.

"We see our growth as an endorsement of what we strive to do every day: Push the bounds of what's possible in 1:1 marketing so we can connect with, delight, and serve our clients' customers in meaningful, memorable and imaginative ways. There's no better or more rewarding path to lasting business results."

William Thomas Digital opened its doors in 2017. A purpose-built agency, WTD has attracted a team of decorated specialists in 1:1 customer experience delivery, helping some of North America's biggest and best-loved brands strengthen their customer relationships and get the most from their marketing technology.

Recently, the agency launched an "Imagination Lab" to help define the shifting possibilities of what 1:1 customer experiences can mean – and how meaningful they can be.

"As consumer expectations continue to evolve and grow," explains COO Emma Lyndon, "We're investing in insight, imagination, and expert implementation so we can continue delivering experiences that captivate, inspire and engage."

For further details on William Thomas Digital and its suite of transformative services, visit www.williamthomasdigital.com

About William Thomas Digital

William Thomas Digital is a market-leading 1:1, CRM, and personalization agency dedicated to deepening connections between brands and their audiences. Merging MarTech innovation, strategic insight and performance creative, the agency crafts custom, data-enabled solutions that drive growth and strengthen engagement.

