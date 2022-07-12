William Thomas Digital expands marketing technology and client leadership with the addition of Mike Ross as VP, Marketing Technology, Lauren Moore and Jeff Lynch as Group Directors, Client Engagement

TORONTO, July 12, 2022 /CNW/ - William Thomas Digital is one of North America's Fastest Growing Marketing Agencies1 and to help fuel continued expansion, the company added to its marketing technology and leadership team with the addition of Mike Ross in the role of VP, Marketing Technology and Lauren Moore and Jeff Lynch as Group Directors, Client Engagement.

Mike Ross is a recognized leader in personalization and marketing technology and has spent the last 15 years leading award-winning enterprise marketing automation teams, solutions, implementations, and programs for Loblaw, Rogers, Unilever, Thomas Cook, TD Bank and more. Mike most recently served as Director, Digital Messaging for Loblaw Digital where he led the messaging implementation of PC Optimum and drove Ecommerce growth for various Loblaw Digital brands. Previously, Mike served as Email Marketing Centre of Excellence lead for Rogers. Mike will lead the agency's marketing technology team and oversee mar-tech partnerships.

Lauren Moore is one of the country's leading mar-tech strategists and will utilize her deep experience in technology, customer experience, and lifecycle marketing to help William Thomas Digital clients maintain 1-to-1 connections with their customers. Lauren has vast experience within the Retail and Financial services verticals where she has spent the last 10 years bringing impactful programs to life for organizations such as Goodlife Fitness, Scotiabank, Boston Pizza, and the Home Depot. Lauren most recently served as Senior Manager and Industry Practice Lead for Accenture Interactive, and previously as Partner, Client Engagement for ICF Next. Lauren will lead the agency's Telecommunications, Media and Entertainment practices.

Jeff Lynch is an award-winning marketing leader with a proven track record of creating impactful customer-centric experiences that drive measurable business results for some of North America's leading CPG and Retail brands including Becel, Knorr, Dove, Degree, Staples, and Shoppers Drug Mart. Jeff most recently served as Head of Client Services for the Mark and previously as VP, Accounts at Ariad Communications. Jeff will lead the agency's Consumer Packaged Goods practice.

The additional leadership will work closely with Frank Cristiano, William Thomas Digital's Chief Client Officer who joined the team in Q4 of 2021 to lead both Account Management and Delivery practices for the agency. Frank brings more than 20 years of experience helping business solve their most complex problems related to marketing technology and its impact on customer experience design. Frank has led global teams and has served clients across multiple industry verticals and is leaned on as a trusted and valued partner by his clients and colleagues. Frank most recently served as Senior Vice President, Client Services at Havas CX and previously as VP, Senior Partner at ICF Next and Group Director, Senior Partner at Publicis Sapient.

"William Thomas Digital's unwavering commitment to innovation, strategy, and technology capabilities not only allows us to create market-leading work for our clients, it has also helped us become a destination for North America's best marketing technology and customer experience leaders. I am absolutely thrilled to welcome these dynamic and proven experts to our incredible team. I look forward to watching them help our clients' businesses outperform their competitors." Said Greg Elliott, Managing Director William Thomas Digital.

About William Thomas Digital

William Thomas Digital is one of North America's leading Digital Messaging, CRM and personalized experiences agencies. We help organizations of all sizes develop powerful customer relationships, by delivering increasingly individualized messages across Email, Mobile Push, SMS, Social, Web, Marketing Automation and Chat. Some of North America's most successful brands in the Loyalty, Retail, CPG, B2B, and financial services sectors work with William Thomas Digital's CRM subject matter experts to create lasting relationships, increase lifetime value, capture wallet share, build loyalty and elevate their brand above competitors. Some of those brands include: Scene+, Loblaw, Scotiabank, Rogers, Shopify and more. Learn more at: http://www.williamthomasdigital.com.

1 William Thomas Digital Recognized by AdWeek as One of the Fastest Growing Agencies, Globally (https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/william-thomas-digital-recognized-by-adweek-as-one-of-the-fastest-growing-agencies-globally-813361961.html)

