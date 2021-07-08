William Thomas Digital adds recognized technology leader and innovator Kawal Singh as VP Technology

Kawal Singh is an award-winning technologist who has spent his career developing innovative data-driven, customer first experiences for clients across verticals including Mazda, Air Canada and Walmart. Singh most recently served as VP Technology at Wunderman Thompson. "William Thomas Digital is creating industry-advancing technology solutions that fuel incredibly unique customer experiences across platforms and devices. I am very excited about the opportunity to work alongside some of the country's top marketing technologists while supporting our clients' evolving technology needs." said Kawal Singh.

"I am excited to add an innovative technologist like Kawal who has proven expertise leading some of the industry's top performing technology teams. As we continue to march towards our vision of becoming North America's leading personalized experiences agency, I am thrilled to add a leader who is not afraid of leaning into the tough challenges, and prides himself on making the impossible, possible." Said Greg Elliott, Managing Director William Thomas Digital

About William Thomas Digital

William Thomas Digital is one of North America's leading Digital Messaging, CRM and personalized experiences agencies. We help organizations of all sizes to communicate relevant and personalized messaging to their customers through Email, Mobile Push, SMS, Social, Web, Marketing Automation and Chat. Some of North America's most successful brands in the Loyalty, Retail, CPG, B2B, and financial services sectors work with William Thomas' CRM subject matter experts to create lasting relationships, increase lifetime value, capture wallet share, build loyalty and elevate their brand above competitors. Some of those brands include: Shopify, Loblaw, Lindt, The Body Shop, Scotiabank, Rogers, PetValu, Cadillac Fairview and more. Learn more at: www.williamthomasdigital.com

SOURCE William Thomas Digital Inc.

For further information: Greg Elliott, Managing Director, William Thomas Digital, [email protected]

Related Links

http://www.williamthomasdigital.com

