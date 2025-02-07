LONGUEUIL, QC, Feb. 7, 2025 /CNW/ - Canada's boreal forest is vast and experiences some of the world's largest and most intense wildfires. On average, about 8,000 wildfires burn over 2.1 million hectares of forest every year, representing a territory equivalent to almost half the size of Nova Scotia. About $1 billion is spent each year in Canada to combat wildfires. The Government of Canada recognizes this growing threat and remains committed to protecting its communities, natural resources, and wildlife habitats.

Satellite Earth observation is the only way to provide daily data on all active wildfires spanning the entire Canadian territory. With the objective of strengthening Canada's wildfire monitoring capacity, the Honourable Steven Guilbeault, Minister of Environment and Climate Change, on behalf of the Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry, announced today that following an open competitive procurement process, exactEarth Ltd., a subsidiary of Spire Global Canada, was awarded a contract of $72 million for the design of Canada's WildFireSat constellation. The contract has since been assigned to Spire Global Canada following a corporate acquisition.

WildFireSat will consist of seven microsatellites tailored to monitor active wildfires across Canada on a daily basis. This mission will provide essential data to fire managers and other responsible authorities. This data will enable them to track fire behaviour, identify high-risk wildfires, and make informed decisions to better protect Canadians, especially those in remote and northern communities. WildFireSat data will also be used in air quality forecasts, which will give Canadians information to help protect themselves from wildfire smoke.

Quotes

"Satellites offer valuable information that can change our lives for the better here on Earth. Through investments in WildFireSat, we are using innovative space capabilities to improve Canada's resilience in the face of today's environmental challenges. Thanks to this mission, Canada is strengthening its ability to monitor and manage wildfires, which are a growing risk for our country."

- The Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry

"Canadians – like our friends across the southern border – are experiencing more intense and frequent wildfires than ever before. WildFireSat will provide firefighters across the country with better data to help defend and protect Canadians, reduce environmental and economic losses, and improve forecasting to allow residents and local officials to take precautions. The WildFireSat mission will also reinforce Canada's position as a global leader in wildfire management and research."

- The Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson, Minister of Energy and Natural Resources

"Every year, we see the devastating impact of wildfires on our communities. As they become more frequent and intense due to climate change, our government is taking action to keep Canadians safe. The WildFireSat mission will provide near real-time wildfire data to be used in smoke and air quality forecasts, ensuring Canadians have the information they need to protect their health. Our government remains committed to helping communities adapt and build resilience—for us, our children, and future generations."

- The Honourable Steven Guilbeault, Minister of Environment and Climate Change

Quick facts

The amount of forest burned by wildfire is projected to double in the coming decades due to changing climate, which is causing longer wildfire seasons, increased droughts and more extreme weather conditions. WildFireSat is expected to save the Canadian economy between $1 billion and $5 billion over its first five years of operations.

over its first five years of operations. WildFireSat will utilize advanced infrared sensors to capture thermal images that can be used to provide unprecedented fire intelligence to responsible authorities to inform decision-making and help assess wildfire intensity and spread.

The Government of Canada will maintain its collaborative efforts with fire managers across the country while developing information systems tailored to meet their needs.

will maintain its collaborative efforts with fire managers across the country while developing information systems tailored to meet their needs. Investments in WildFireSat will strengthen Canada's ability to build, test, and assemble small satellites, and support the ongoing growth and diversification of the Canadian space sector.

ability to build, test, and assemble small satellites, and support the ongoing growth and diversification of the Canadian space sector. Several existing tools and services will benefit from WildFireSat data, including the Canadian Air Quality Health Index, environmental emergency response modelling, visibility products for air navigation, wildfire smoke forecasts and air quality health impact modelling studies.

The WildFireSat mission is a Government of Canada collaboration between the Canadian Space Agency, Natural Resources Canada's Canadian Forest Service and Canada Centre for Mapping and Earth Observation, and Environment and Climate Change Canada.

collaboration between the Canadian Space Agency, Natural Resources Canada's Canadian and Canada Centre for Mapping and Earth Observation, and Environment and Climate Change Canada. WildFireSat supports Resourceful, Resilient, Ready: Canada's Strategy for Satellite Earth Observation by strengthening the delivery of critical services to keep Canadians safe.

by strengthening the delivery of critical services to keep Canadians safe. The WildFireSat mission is slated to launch in 2029.

Links

