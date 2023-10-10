Who Will Be The Next Canadian Community Hero Under 30?

Nominations for Canada's Walk of Fame's 2023 Community Hero Program

are Now Open Until November 1

TORONTO, Oct. 10, 2023 /CNW/ - A nationwide call for nominations begins today for the next inspiring Canadian under 30 to be named Canada's Walk of Fame's Community Hero. Now in its fifth installment, the Community Hero Program, presented by Maple Leaf Sports & Entertainment (MLSE), recognizes a young Canadian who is positively influencing the lives of others and making a profound impact in their communities and beyond. The Grand Prize Winner receives a $10,000 donation to a Canadian charity or cause, of their choice, a dedicated profile page on the Community Hero website, an invaluable mentorship opportunity with a fellow Canadian hero to be announced, recognition at Canada's Walk of Fame's 25th Anniversary Celebration and more. Nominate a deserving young Canadian at CommunityHero.ca. Submissions are open today until Thursday, November 1, at 10:00 p.m. EDT.

"Canada is home to countless young heroes who selflessly go above and beyond to make a positive impact in their communities" said Jeffrey Latimer, CEO of Canada's Walk of Fame. "With the generous support of our partner MLSE, Canada's Walk of Fame can recognize the extraordinary work of passionate young Canadians and shine a national spotlight on their heartwarming stories. These Heroes share the stage with the greatest Canadian achievers and influential heroes, all of whom inspire others to make a difference in their hometowns and beyond."

In 2021, Rabiah Dhaliwal, based in Surrey, B.C., received the Community Hero Grand Prize. Overcoming personal struggles as a youth, including experiences with depression and surviving suicide, she's become a passionate advocate for mental health equity, suicide prevention, and disability justice. As Founder and Director of the Voices for Home Foundation, she fights mental health stigma through education and empowers BIPOC communities with healing resources.

"Being named the 2021 Community Hero was a life-changing moment for me. As a youth mental health activist, Canada's Walk of Fame gave me a powerful platform, offering mentorship and media recognition that elevated my voice. This honour wasn't just a title but a testament that youth can inspire change and make a profound impact when given the support they need," said Rabiah Dhaliwal, 2021 Canada's Walk of Fame Community Hero.

For the full release, visit communityhero.ca.

