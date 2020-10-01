Whiskey Meets Coffee: Introducing Jameson Cold Brew

Espresso and cold brew culture in Canada continue to grow. "Coffee and Irish whiskey are no strangers in the glass, and Jameson knew there was more to this story. And so began the search for a fresh new take on this classic combination." says Rohana Bhatti, the Jameson Brand Manager for Corby Spirit and Wine.

The result is Jameson Cold Brew, the newest innovation from the Jameson family, blending the smooth taste of triple distilled Jameson with 100% Arabia coffee from Brazil and Columbia, with notes of toasted oak and dark chocolate.

Did you know? (According to the Canadian Coffee Association)

Coffee is the most popular beverage among adults in Canada (even more than water!)

Espresso and Cold brew culture are booming in Canada

Over ice, mixed with tonic or shaken up in a cocktail, Jameson Cold Brew is the perfect option for daytime occasions and at home consumption — and it is best shared amongst your close friends.

Get your Jameson Cold Brew experience started with these simple ways to enjoy it:

Jameson Cold Brew & Tonic — Take this popular drink from the café to the bar. Refreshing and simple to make: Fill a highball glass with ice and pour in 50mL of Jameson Cold Brew. Top glass with 125mL of tonic water and garnish with a wedge of orange.

— Take this popular drink from the café to the bar. Refreshing and simple to make: Fill a highball glass with ice and pour in 50mL of Jameson Cold Brew. Top glass with 125mL of tonic water and garnish with a wedge of orange. Jameson Cold Brew on the Rocks — The simplest way to enjoy your cold brew. Fill a glass with ice, and pour in a shot of Jameson Cold Brew. It is a classic blend of the richness of coffee and the smooth taste of Jameson.

Jameson Cold Brew will be available in select stores across Ontario, British Columbia and Alberta starting October. Each bottle is 30% ABV, and is priced in line with a regular bottle of Jameson Irish Whiskey.

About Corby Spirit and Wine

Corby Spirit and Wine Limited is a leading Canadian manufacturer, marketer and distributor of spirits and wines. Corby's portfolio of owned-brands includes some of the most renowned brands in Canada, including J.P. Wiser's®, Lot 40®, and Pike Creek® Canadian whiskies, Lamb's® rum, Polar Ice® vodka, McGuinness® liqueurs, Ungava® gin, Cabot Trail® maple-based liqueurs and Chic Choc® Spiced rum, and Foreign Affair® wines. Through its affiliation with Pernod Ricard S.A., a global leader in the spirits and wine industry, Corby also represents leading international brands such as ABSOLUT® vodka, Chivas Regal®, The Glenlivet® and Ballantine's® Scotch whiskies, Jameson® Irish whiskey, Beefeater® gin, Malibu® rum, Kahlúa® liqueur, Mumm® champagne, and Jacob's Creek®, Wyndham Estate®, Stoneleigh®, Campo Viejo®, and Kenwood® wines. Corby is a publicly traded company based in Toronto, Ontario, and listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the trading symbols CSW.A and CSW.B. For further information, please visit our website or follow us on LinkedIn, Instagram, or Twitter.

