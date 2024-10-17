Cran You Believe It? Absolut and Ocean Spray Introduce New Ready-To-Drink Cocktails

TORONTO, Oct. 17, 2024 /CNW/ - Absolut Vodka is shaking up their ready-to-drink (RTD) lineup with the launch of its highly anticipated and refreshing addition: Absolut Ocean Spray Vodka Cranberry RTD.

This collaboration is the first time Ocean Spray® has brought its real juice credentials to the Spirits category in Canada. These iconic brands have crafted a collection of delicious RTD cocktails with precision and quality by combining premium Absolut Swedish Vodka with real cranberry juice from Ocean Spray.

"In a category as dynamic as RTDs we seek to consistently bring new innovation to our consumers, we know Vodka Cranberry is a top preferred cocktail which is why we are so excited about this partnership between Absolut Vodka & Ocean Spray. Our lineup of vodka cranberry cocktails are all made with premium Absolut Vodka and real cranberry juice from Ocean Spray and we can't wait for Canadians to try them," said Alanna Howe, Senior Portfolio Manager, RTDs at Corby Spirit and Wine.

These refreshing cocktails are now available in a variety pack, ideal for sipping this holiday season. Canadians can enjoy four unique flavours each made with premium vodka from Absolut, real cranberry juice from Ocean Spray®, crisp sparkling water, and natural flavour, all sure to be an Absolut cran' pleaser! Each variety pack includes two cans of each Vodka Cran-Grape, Vodka Cranberry, Vodka Cran-Pineapple, Vodka Cran-Raspberry.

"We're thrilled to collaborate with Absolut to bring this iconic cocktail by two iconic brands to Canadians in a convenient format," said Ravish Kohly, Managing Director, Ocean Spray International Services. "We've seen tremendous success in the US and look forward to offering Canadians the same great choices made with real cranberry juice. This is a dynamic partnership that makes perfect sense."

The Absolut Ocean Spray products will be launching first in Ontario, followed by Alberta and then will expand reaching consumers across the rest of Canada in Spring 2025. The Absolut Ocean Spray RTD marks a dynamic and innovative addition to the Canadian beverage market. With its unique blend of premium ingredients and diverse flavour options, this launch promises to bring a fresh and exciting experience to consumers seeking quality and convenience in their RTD choices.

For more information about the Absolut Ocean Spray RTD check it out on the LCBO website: Absolut Ocean Spray 8 Pack | LCBO

