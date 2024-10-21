Unwrap the Flavour of the Season: Polar Ice Vodka Partners with BeaverTails to Launch Cinnamon Sugar Vodka

The new flavour is delicious as a shot, mixed with cola for a no-fuss holiday drink or can be served up in an Espresso Martini cocktail if you're feeling fancy. The perfect accompaniment for Canadians to enjoy holiday moments with friends and family.

"Polar Ice has remained dedicated to introducing innovative flavours over the past few years, and our Cinnamon Sugar Vodka reflects our mission to provide Canadians with enjoyable and fun flavour experiences," said Meghan Ouellet, Brand Manager, Polar Ice Vodka at Corby Spirit and Wine. "This limited-edition offering was inspired by consumer demand for cinnamon sugar flavours, and our partnership with BeaverTails has helped bring the spirit to life in true Canadian fashion."

To bring the experience of Polar Ice Vodka and Beavertails® directly to Canadians, the brands will be activating at select retailers across Canada throughout November and December, where shoppers will have the opportunity to enjoy a Classic BeaverTails® pastry along with the purchase of Polar Ice Cinnamon Sugar Vodka.

"As a beloved Canadian treat, BeaverTails has been delighting taste buds since 1978, and we are thrilled to partner with a Canadian brand like Polar Ice Vodka for this new holiday flavour," says Michelle Aboud, VP Marketing, Beavertails. "This collaboration brings the taste of our original recipe and most popular pastry to your glass, creating a uniquely Canadian experience that embodies the spirit of the holidays."

BeaverTails has always embraced innovation, and our collaboration with Polar Ice Vodka marks the start of a fantastic celebration that pays tribute to our Canadian traditions and flavours," says Patrick Marcovecchio, Director of CPG / Licensing at BeaverTails. "We look forward to continuing to offer consumers unique experiences that elevate the BeaverTails brand."

Polar Ice Cinnamon Sugar Vodka will be available across Canada to celebrate the season, while supplies last. Check your local retailer for availability. For more information, please visit www.polarice.ca or on Instagram @polaricevodka .

About Corby Spirit and Wine

Corby Spirit and Wine Limited is a leading Canadian manufacturer, marketer and distributor of spirits, wines and ready-to-drink (RTD). Corby's portfolio of owned-brands includes some of the most renowned brands in Canada, including J.P. Wiser's®, Lot 40®, and Pike Creek® Canadian whiskies, Lamb's® rum, Polar Ice® vodka, McGuinness® liqueurs, Ungava® gin, Cabot Trail® liqueur, Chic Choc® Spiced rum, The Foreign Affair® wines, and Ace Beverage Group's Cottage Springs®, Cabana Coast®, Liberty Village®, and Good Vines®. Through its affiliation with Pernod Ricard S.A., a global leader in the spirits and wine industry, Corby also represents leading international brands such as Absolut® vodka, Chivas Regal®, The Glenlivet® and Ballantine's® Scotch whiskies, Skrewball® whiskey, Jameson® Irish whiskey, Código 1530® and Olmeca Altos® tequilas, Beefeater® gin, Malibu® rum, Kahlúa® liqueur, Mumm® champagne; and Jacob's Creek®, Wyndham Estate®, Stoneleigh®, Campo Viejo®, and Kenwood® wines. Corby is a publicly traded company based in Toronto, Ontario, and listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the trading symbols CSW.A and CSW.B. For further information, please visit our website or follow us on LinkedIn , Instagram , or Twitter .

About BeaverTails

BeaverTails® makes delicious Canadian artisanal pastries that contribute to creating sweet memories. Iconic indulgence since 1978, the BeaverTails® pastries offer infinite flavour combinations to satisfy everyone's appetite. Today, there are 195 active establishments in Canada and The United States, as well as international distribution licenses in countries such as France and Qatar. For more information, visit beavertails.com.

