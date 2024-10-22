Jefferson's Bourbon Heads North Expanding Availability Across Ontario

Founded by Trey Zoeller and his father Chet in 1997, Jefferson's is constantly experimenting with various blending, aging and finishing techniques to achieve unique flavours. Jefferson's Bourbon is a simple, yet substantial whiskey aged in barrels with a very light char, allowing a myriad of secondary flavours to express themselves. Finished with a proof of 82.3, the result is an approachable, easy-to-drink, smooth bourbon. The flavour profile and price point make this a perfect bourbon to enjoy neat or in a classic Old Fashioned cocktail.

"We're thrilled to bring Jefferson's Bourbon to Ontario," said Trey Zoeller, Founder and Master Blender of Jefferson's Bourbon. "Our mission has always been to create exceptional bourbons by pushing the boundaries of what is possible, and we're excited to share these expressions with whiskey lovers."

JEFFERSON'S BOURBON TASTING NOTES

Nose: Brown sugar with a hint of citrus

Flavour: Vanilla, peaches, toffee

Finish: Delicate and warm, honey

CRAFTING THE PERFECT OLD FASHIONED

Known for its rich notes of brown sugar, toffee and a hint of citrus, Jefferson's Bourbon is the perfect centrepiece for the classic old fashioned cocktail. Dissolving the sugar properly in the water and bitters ensures the base of the cocktail is smooth. Gently stir to combine ingredients without diluting. An organe peep over the glass adds citrus notes to deepen the bourbon's complexity. A classic sip.

Ingredients

½ teaspoon sugar

3 dashes Angostura® bitters

2 parts Jefferson's Bourbon

Orange peel (for garnish)

Step 1: Add sugar, bitters and a few drops of water to a rocks glass. Stir until sugar is mostly dissolved.

Step 2: Fill the glass with ice cubes. Add Jefferson's Bourbon and gently stir to combine.

Step 3: Squeeze the orange peel over the drink to express its oils. Then, drop it in and enjoy!

In Canada, the Jefferson's portfolio consists of Jefferson's Bourbon, Jefferson's RESERVE and Jefferson's OCEAN.

Please sip responsibly.

ABOUT JEFFERSON'S

Trey Zoeller and his father, Chet, a famed bourbon historian, established Jefferson's in 1997. They were continuing a family tradition that goes back to 1799 when Trey's eighth generation grandmother became the first woman on record in America to be arrested for the "production and sales of spirituous liquors." Over the last 25 years, Trey has brough a unique perspective to Jefferson's, seeing bourbon through the lens of nature, exploration and experiences. The brand has led with innovations in the art of blending and maturation, yielding distinctive flavours.

ABOUT CORBY SPIRIT & WINE

Corby Spirit and Wine Limited is a leading Canadian manufacturer, marketer and distributor of spirits, wines and ready to drink (RTD). Corby's portfolio of owned-brands includes some of the most renowned brands in Canada, including J.P. Wiser's®, Lot 40®, and Pike Creek® Canadian whiskies, Lamb's® rum, Polar Ice® vodka, McGuinness® liqueurs, Ungava® gin, Cabot Trail® liqueur, Chic Choc® Spiced rum, The Foreign Affair® wines, and Ace Beverage Group's Cottage Springs®, Cabana Coast®, Liberty Village®, and Good Vines®. Through its affiliation with Pernod Ricard S.A., a global leader in the spirits and wine industry, Corby also represents leading international brands such as ABSOLUT® vodka, Chivas Regal®, The Glenlivet® and Ballantine's® Scotch whiskies, Skrewball® whiskey, Jameson® Irish whiskey, Código 1530® and Olmeca Altos® tequilas, Beefeater® gin, Malibu® rum, Kahlúa® liqueur, Mumm® champagne; and Jacob's Creek®, Wyndham Estate®, Stoneleigh®, Campo Viejo®, and Kenwood® wines. Corby is a publicly traded company based in Toronto, Ontario, and listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the trading symbols CSW.A and CSW.B. For further information, please visit our website or follow us on LinkedIn, Instagram, or Twitter.

