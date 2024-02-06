WHIRLPOOL DISHWASHER CLASS ACTION

TORONTO, Feb. 6, 2024 /CNW/ - A proposed national class action has been commenced against Whirlpool and Home Depot to recover compensation for (allegedly) defective Kitchen Aid and Whirlpool dishwashers for model years 2013 to 2023 and ongoing. If you live in Canada and purchased one of these dishwashers from Home Depot or another retailer, you may be eligible for this class action.

The claim alleges the dishwashers are defective because of a part which can prematurely fail causing water leaks whenever the dishwasher is used. The damages may include costs to repair water damaged property, pay for service calls and replace the defective part. The costs to repair the dishwasher can exceed its market value causing owners to replace the dishwasher long before its normal operating life expectancy.

If you have experienced a leaky dishwasher, please register with Charney Lawyers PC at https://www.charneylawyers.com/whirlpool-class-action or by sending an email to [email protected].

The affected brands and models are as follows:

Whirlpool: BLB14DR, IUD750, IUD850, WDF5, WDF7, WDL785, WDT7, WDT9, WDTA5, WDTA7

KitchenAid: KDFE1, KDFE3, KDFE4, KDTE1, KDTE2, KDTE3, KDTE4, KDTE5, KDTE7, KDTM3, KUDE2, KUDE4, KUDE5, KUDE7, KUDL, KDPE2

JennAir: JDB8, JDB9, JDTSS2

Kenmore : 662.13, 665.13, 665.14, 665.15

Maytag: JDB8

