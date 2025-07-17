AMAZON ALEXA PRIVACY CLASS ACTION

VANCOUVER, BC, July 17, 2025 /CNW/ - A proposed national class action has been commenced against Amazon to recover compensation for Amazon's (alleged) misuse of data collected from Alexa users. Court File No. VLC-S-S-255295. If you live in Canada and had a user account with Amazon's Alexa between 2014 and July 19, 2023, you may be eligible for the class action.

The claim alleges that Amazon's Alexa products and services collected significantly more personal information about users than was disclosed, retained that information indefinitely, even after users attempted to delete it, and then used that information for Amazon's profit to train algorithms, A.I.s and machine learning software.

If you have an Alexa user account, please register with Charney Lawyers PC at https://www.charneylawyers.com/amazon-alexa-class-action/home .

