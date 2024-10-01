MONTRÉAL, Oct. 1, 2024 /CNW/ - Claudia Chan Tak, a multidisciplinary artist trained in visual arts and dance, and winner of an artist residency offered jointly by the Insectarium and the Conseil des arts de Montréal, will present the results of her creative project free of charge at the new Espace Transmission on October 24, 25 and 26.

In her choreographic project, The Longing of the Malagasy Butterfly, Claudia aims to explore her origins and understand the country of her ancestors (Madagascar) through the prism of insects, whose beauty she magnifies. The proposal combines installation, movement and video projection. The public will also get to discover the artist's creative process through a video installation.

"I want to create an intimate world reminiscent of the emotion I felt when I saw the collections of naturalized insects on display in the Insectarium Dôme, while drawing my inspiration from the insects of Madagascar. The movements in my choreography will be infused with the distinct characteristics of these creatures, personifying their bodies, their movements and even their personalities."

A Celebration of Entomophilia

In keeping with its mission to promote insects, the Insectarium supports artistic creations inspired by the rich and surprising world of insects. The public performance resulting from this residency is part of the Insectarium's Celebrations of Entomophilia, a series of off-site events designed to promote the appreciation of insects, essential to the balance of nature.

The Celebrations seek to inspire creators from different disciplines, who then pass on their findings, vision and enthusiasm to the public. Recent Celebrations have spawned creations in gastronomy, visual arts and electronic music. For its 5th Celebration in autumn 2024, the Insectarium presents a new work in dance.

The Longing of the Malagasy Butterfly October 24-25-26 at 7 pm (doors open at 6 pm) Exchange with the artist after the show on October 24 and 25 Espace Transmission 5435, rue des Érables Montréal H2H 2E8 Free event Book your ticket on Eventbrite

About Claudia Chan Tak

Claudia Chan Tak is a multidisciplinary artist trained in the visual arts. She received her Bachelor's degree with distinction from Concordia University in 2009, and her Bachelor's and Master's degrees in contemporary dance from UQAM in 2012 and 2017 respectively. Her choreographic projects have been featured on the following stages: La Chapelle, Tangente, OFFTA, ZH Festival, Phénomena, Accès Asie, Festival Fleur de lys et fleur de thé, Short&Sweet, La Petite scène, Edgy Women, not to mention Festival À Corps in France and Théâtre de Liège in Belgium. She also works with the theater, film, music and circus arts worlds.

Find out more about the artist.

About Espace pour la vie

Protecting biodiversity and the environment is at the heart of the mission of Espace pour la vie, which is made up of the Biodôme, Biosphère, Insectarium, Jardin botanique and Planétarium de Montréal. Together, these museums located in Montréal form Canada's largest natural science museum complex, welcoming over 2.4 million visitors each year. In view of the challenges our planet is facing, Espace pour la vie is working to increase its impact by fostering dialogue with communities and taking actions aimed at mobilizing the public behind the socio-ecological transition.

