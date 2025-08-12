MONTRÉAL, Aug. 12, 2025 /CNW/ - Espace pour la vie invites you to enjoy an immersive, poetic experience as the Jardin botanique again presents Gardens of Light—one of Montréal's signature fall events. From August 29 to November 2, the site's three cultural gardens will be brilliantly illuminated come sunset, revealing the fantastical beings hidden within.

Between heaven and earth

This year, the Chinese Garden presents a captivating new creation inspired by the Shan Hai Jing (Classic of Mountains and Seas), a cornerstone of Chinese mythology. Hundreds of traditional lanterns will immerse visitors in a mythical universe where the celestial goddess Xiwangmu gathers with legendary creatures around the Jianmu, the sacred tree that connects heaven and earth. On Dream Lake, yin and yang find balance, and every spirit reveals its fantastical essence—a poetic tableau celebrating the timeless harmony between living beings and nature.

Yûgen* - Japanese Universe is a beautiful homage to Japan's islands and mountains, visually recreated or evoked through the plant life of the Japanese Garden. In the heart of the pine grove, a monumental projection drawing on Japanese cultural elements brings the garden brilliantly to life: birds seem to take flight across the rocks, fish emerge from the foliage and mountains rise on the waterfall wall. All is set to the captivating sound of a flute that enchants evening visitors.

*Yûgen means a profound, mysterious kind of beauty.

The illuminated path through the First Nations Garden beckons you on an immersive, poetic journey into the circle of life. Listen closely and you may hear the gentle flutter of wings or the distinctive sound of a caribou rubbing its antlers against a tree trunk. As you walk, you'll be carried along by the voice of Innu poet Joséphine Bacon and the songs of Moe Clark.

A Canadian first

For the first time in Canada, the art studio Daily tous les jours is installing one of its creations at the Jardin botanique. Salut les arbres invites visitors to record a message—a wish for the trees. Your words then begin a slow journey through large luminous arches, gradually transforming into music. You're encouraged to slow down and look up, experiencing nature in a new light.

Timed-entry tickets

Due to popular demand, timed-entry tickets are now essential for these events. To make the most of your experience, you'll need to select a specific time slot for your visit when purchasing tickets. You can then explore the Jardin botanique's three cultural gardens at your own pace. The ticket also includes access to the rest of the Jardin botanique, which can be visited at any time on the same day.

Tickets and schedule: espacepourlavie.ca/ticketing

La Presse is a proud partner of the Gardens of Light event

About Espace pour la vie

Protecting biodiversity and the environment is at the heart of the mission of Espace pour la vie, which is made up of the Biodôme, Biosphère, Insectarium, Jardin botanique and Planétarium. Together these Montréal museums form Canada's largest natural science museum complex, welcoming over 2.5 million visitors each year. In light of the challenges our planet is facing, Espace pour la vie is working to increase its impact by fostering dialogue with communities and taking actions aimed at mobilizing the public behind the socio-ecological transition.

Press kit and images

SOURCE Espace pour la vie Montreal

INFORMATION: Chloé Rossi, Roy & Turner Communications, 514-652-6478, [email protected]; Anne Bourgoin, Espace pour la vie, 438-346-0542, [email protected]