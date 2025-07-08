Shows, workshops and meetings with experts!

MONTRÉAL, July 8, 2025 /CNW/ - Espace pour la vie is celebrating pollinating insects in the 3rd edition of Les Butineries. The free, family-friendly event will run from July 25 to 27, three days that will feature a host of activities concocted for you by the Insectarium's expert and passionate team. We promise a colorful summertime event designed to introduce you to these fascinating little creatures.

On the program:

creative workshops to ignite the imagination;

inspiring get-togethers with impassioned experts;

captivating shows for the whole family;

and plenty of other surprises!

You're bound to fall under the spell of these essential allies of biodiversity!

Our experts on hand to inform you...

By way of booths and workshops devoted to topics as varied as conservation of the monarch butterfly, garden tips and tricks, and how to choose native plants with a view to attracting pollinator insects. Who are the pollinators? Why are they essential for us? Come discover their world and the ways to go about helping them.

...and workshops for having fun!

Because summer's for playing, Les Butineries will take place in the most festive possible atmosphere, where the very young enjoy creating their own garden hat, food preparation with strawberries and chocolate, gardening with the horticultural team, donning a disguise and joining in a bizz-buzzing parade – and so much more! Find the complete program here.

An OSM-accompanied tale

A special visit is scheduled that will please parents as much as it will children: at 1:30 p.m. and 2:15 p.m., the tale Le grand Bill from the storytelling company Conteurs à gages accompanied by two musicians from the Orchestre symphonique de Montréal (OSM).

See you there July 25 to 27, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Insectarium outdoor site – free event

Métro Viau or Pie-IX

Parking lot P2 (paid) – 4581 Sherbrooke St. East

9th International Monarch Monitoring Blitz – July 25 to August 3 Take note of these dates, keep your eyes peeled and be one of the thousands of people who every year pool their efforts in Canada, the United States and Mexico in support of monarch conservation. Find milkweed, verify the presence of monarchs and record your observations. Take off on a Mission Monarch!

