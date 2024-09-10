What's your flavour? Mary Brown's brings its expertise to launch Canada's new favourite Chicken Wings

"Taste is the #1 most important factor for our customers. We are very proud of our new Swicy Sauce and our flavour line-up, and we can't wait for Canadians to try them," said Jeff Barlow, Chief Marketing Officer, Mary Brown's Chicken. "The shareability of wings make this beloved staple food perfect for family get-togethers, back-to-school dinners, and most importantly, the kick-off of fall and winter sports, including the preseason of NFL, which is the biggest wing-eating occasion."

To encourage Canadians to try its new chicken wings and Swicy Sauce, a flavour combo trend growing in popularity with restaurant and consumer brands, Mary Brown's Chicken is offering an incredible deal in-store and on the MB app starting on September 10. For three weeks only, guests will be able to order six wings, small Taters, and a pop for only $9.99.* Customers can also add wings to their order a la carte or in addition to their meal for $7.99 for six wings.

For customers ordering through digital delivery, SkipThe Dishes, Uber Eats, and DoorDash, will be offering the Wings Combo at a special price during the same promotional period.

"Whether enjoyed as a snack while watching their favourite sports or as a meal with the whole family, chicken wings bring people together. Now, our customers can enjoy wings from a Canadian-owned brand they have come to trust and depend on for delicious, high-quality chicken," said Barlow. "And with our new promotional deal, more Canadians will be able to try the new chicken wings and our tasty "Swicy Sauce" for themselves. We know they will love them!"

Mary Brown's Chicken has over 260 locations across Canada and is growing. The brand is 100 per cent Canadian-owned, being first established in St. John's Newfoundland in 1969. The brand started out with only three stores but as its reputation grew for quality, mouth-watering food, so did the franchise. Mary Brown's is renowned for its Big Mary®, named Canada's Best Chicken Sandwich, and made-fresh methodology including hand cutting and hand breading its Signature Chicken and Taters from farm-fresh Canadian ingredients. Mary Brown's is proudly the Official Chicken Restaurant of the Toronto Blue Jays.™ Mary Brown's boasts 18 years of consecutive same-store sales growth and has been awarded the Canadian Franchise Association's Franchisees' Choice Designation for 13 consecutive years.

